Dana White’s Favoritism Alleged as Alex Pereira Makes Bold Claim Before UFC 320 Showdown

The kind of pressure Alex Pereira is under ahead of his UFC 320 rematch against Magomed Ankalaev is unlike anything he’s faced in his UFC career so far. After successfully defending his title three times last year, ‘Poatan’ succumbed to a lopsided loss to the Russian fighter, who finally became the light heavyweight champion. And so, there is a chip on Pereira’s shoulder.

A select few fighters have been able to win a title in a lower division and then go on to win another title in a higher division. However, no double champion has won a belt twice in a higher division, and Alex Pereira has a chance to do just that. Meanwhile, it seems like Pereira believes he’s not the only one who wants him to win. Dana White wants that outcome, too.

Dana White is bidding against Magomed Ankalaev, alleges Alex Pereira

As we all know, Alex Pereira doesn’t mince his words and makes it pretty clear what he wants to convey. During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, he told the veteran journalist that he is convinced that the UFC 320 main event matters to Dana White as much as it matters to him. Given the history between the CEO and Magomed Ankalaev, Pereira is certain that the 56-year-old wants him to reclaim his belt. “I think so [that the UFC wants me to beat Ankalaev]. Honestly, yes,” ‘Poatan’ said on YouTube.

This comment is likely to spark conversations that will highlight the current promotional strategies employed by the UFC. Pereira has climbed up the ranks at a very rapid pace, winning two titles in a record number of fights. He also has the appeal of a superstar. But on the other hand, there is not much fanfare when it comes to Magomed Ankalaev, despite beating Alex Pereira at the Brazilian’s own game at UFC 313.

While Alex Pereira seems convinced that he is the one that Dana White wants to emerge victorious at UFC 320, a former champion, Henry Cejudo, appears to have some doubts. These doubts are centered around his spot on the PPV card, which ‘Triple C’ doesn’t seem to be in agreement with.

Henry Cejudo argues Pereira should not be in the UFC 320 main event

Henry Cejudo recently seemed confused when he saw the UFC CEO placing Merab Dvalishvili in the co-main event, as he defends his title against Cory Sandhagen. Given that ‘The Machine’ is on a double-digit unbeaten run with the title in his possession, Cejudo claims that he should be main eventing UFC 320. He questioned Dana White’s decision to put Alex Pereira in that spot instead.

“They’re the co-main event… They should be the main event. They are the main event… I don’t know [about Pereira vs Ankalaev],” Henry Cejudo stated on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, with co-host Kamaru Usman. “Yeah, cos’ right now the star in that whole event is probably Merab… Alex is a contender, Kamaru. He doesn’t have the belt… But that’s just my personal opinion.”

Well, the stage is set, whether some people like it or not, and Alex Pereira will headline UFC 320. But the question is whether he can reclaim the title. Recently, ‘Poatan’ had been busy shooting a movie and enjoying other endeavors. Will this affect his training for the rematch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.