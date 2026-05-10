Dana White’s FBI Nightmare Continues As UFC 328 Main Card Fight Sees ‘Abnormal Betting Patterns’

The UFC has spent the last year trying to separate itself from whispers around suspicious betting activity, but just when the storm seemed to settle, another cloud has appeared—this time over one of the year’s biggest cards, UFC 328.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sportsbooks have highlighted “abnormal betting patterns” surrounding the welterweight bout between Sean Brady and Joaquin Buckley only hours before UFC 328 kicked off in Vegas. And the market’s reaction has been hard to ignore.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘New Mansa,’ who had been the underdog all week, suddenly became a big -205 favorite, while Brady’s line shifted significantly in the opposite direction. That kind of violent late movement is unusual on its own, but what happened next made it feel even more serious.

According to sportsbook analyst Dave Mason, the action originated from highly monitored accounts—bettors whose patterns are closely watched because of their history of sharp, informed wagers. As a result, bookies reportedly suspended all prop betting on the bout and drastically lowered main line limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is not standard caution. That is the kind of reaction bookmakers save for situations in which they believe someone knows something the general public does not. And this is where the UFC’s recent past makes things awkward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, a fight between Michael Johnson and Alexander Hernandez was canceled by Dana White after unusual betting activity raised serious red flags. So, with Brady vs. Buckley still officially underway, the questions inevitably grow louder.

Is this just sharp money flooding one side late? Is this another red flag in a sport that has become increasingly sensitive to anything that smells like insider information? Fans may have an answer by fight time.

ADVERTISEMENT

But for Dana White, this is exactly the kind of betting headline he never wants attached to a marquee event like UFC 328. Especially after he himself had to contact the FBI regarding suspicious betting activity surrounding the Isaac Dulgarian vs. Yadier del Valle fight at UFC Vegas 110 back in 2025.

Hopefully this massive fight between Buckley and Burns won’t meet such a fate. After all, ‘New Mansa’ is so locked in that he believes he would be cut from the promotion if he loses at UFC 328.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joaquin Buckley believes he is fighting to save his career at UFC 328

For Joaquin Buckley, the noise surrounding abnormal betting lines means very little compared to the pressure he has already placed on himself. While bookies monitor the odds, ‘New Mansa’ treats UFC 328 as something far more personal—a fight in which survival, not rankings, is the goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his opinion, the bout is not about remaining in title contention. It’s about staying in the UFC at all. That may sound dramatic for a fighter of Buckley’s caliber, but his mindset has always been based on urgency. Despite winning six consecutive fights before running into Kamaru Usman, and despite still being viewed as one of the welterweight division’s most dangerous strikers, he refuses to lean on reputation.

“My thing is just go out there and perform – that’s my thing,” he told MMA Junkie. “Anybody that loses this fight is getting cut. That’s how I look at it. My job is on the line. That’s how I see it.

“That’s different. That’s my mentality. People like to make the most out of all this stuff because at the end of the day, your performance speaks for itself. As long as you’re performing, you’re good. You’re going to be straight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps that is what makes ‘New Mansa’ dangerous in UFC 328. Some fighters need confidence; others need calm. Joaquin Buckley seems to need consequences. He performs best when backed into a corner, when every exchange feels like it carries real stakes.

So while the outside world debates betting irregularities and market swings, Buckley enters the cage at UFC 328 with a much simpler belief: fight like your career is on the line, and the rest will take care of itself.