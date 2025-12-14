Dana White’s $50K Snub of Melquizael Costa Has UFC Vegas 112 Fans Fuming

The UFC wrapped up their schedule with ESPN with the last event on the network, UFC Vegas 112. While it wasn’t the most packed card, the show delivered great action and plenty of finishes, with one of the highlights of the night being when Melquizael Costa entered the Octagon against Morgan Charrière. However, even on the last event of 2025, Dana White and Co. could not avoid a controversy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Costa and Charrière’s fight lasted just a minute before ‘The Dalmatian’ pulled out a stunning head kick that sent his French counterpart onto the mat. It was the quickest win of the night, but Costa did not find himself on the receiving end of a bonus amount. Instead, Dana White and Co. decided to award the $50,000 ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus to Kevin Vallejos and Manel Kape.

Also, the ‘Fight of Night’ bonus did not have Melquizael Costa’s name on it, as it went to the heavyweight duo of Sean Sharaf and Steven Asplund. That 1-minute-14-second knockout did not pay dividends to ‘The Dalmatian,’ and as it appears, the fans are not happy with that.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bonus award announcement especially rubbed fans the wrong way. Some of them believe that Melquizael Costa should have found his name on that list after his impressive UFC Vegas 112 win. Here’s what they had to say:

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC fans are disappointed with Dana White for snubbing Melquizael Costa

“Wait, nothing for Costa?! That’s insane,” said MMA enthusiast Adam Martin on X, who’s pretty vocal about his opinions on social media.

Melquizael Costa clearly had the most impactful win at UFC Vegas 112, but his omission from the bonus money captured the raw frustrations of the fans, which is apparent in their comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Costa was absolutely robbed here,” added another fan.

Melquizael Costa is usually known for his grappling prowess, as he’s got two submission wins to his name. But this time, he recorded his first knockout win in the UFC, which Dana White and Co. failed to recognize.

“Costa, Amosov, and Horth all deserved the POTN over Sharaf deserving a bonus. Agree on Asplund, but Sharaf shouldn’t get a bonus for being a punching bag. Not unprecedented for all POTN bonuses,” an X user stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean Sharaf put on a great show before getting knocked out in the second round. Despite the loss, he earned an ‘FOTN’ bonus, which fans claim is not a deserving honor. Instead, some believe that Melquizael Costa and Jamey-Lyn Horth put on better performances than Sharaf, and it’s they who should have been considered for the bonus amount. However, that’s not the only concern they had.

Imago May 4, 2023, Newark, NJ, NEWARK, NJ, United States: Newark NJ – May 4: Dana White speaks to the press and the fans at UFC288 – Sterling vs Cejudo – press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Prudential Center on May 4, 2023 in Newark, NJ Newark, NJ United States – ZUMAp175 20230504_zsa_p175_038 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

“How did Costa & Horth not get performance of the night? How often do females win performance of the night?”

ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of fans spoke about female fighters and the lack of female bonus winners. While Melquizael Costa’s snubbing was one thing, they believe that Jamey-Lyn Horth had done enough at UFC Vegas 112 to win the bonus, as they want to see the ladies take home $50,000 as well, because not many women have been able to win bonuses. But what could have been the reason? One fan has a theory.

“Its so clear these greedy f—s have been handing out less and less performance bonuses.”

It appears that there is a strong belief among fans that the UFC doesn’t like giving out too much money. There have been times when more than two fighters win bonus amounts, which did not happen at UFC Vegas 112. Nevertheless, one fan expressed his satisfaction with the bonus awardees since two heavyweight fighters won it this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Heavyweight fight finally getting fotn.”

The heavyweight division might just be the weakest in the whole promotion. Lack of big stars and certain lackluster fights have marred the reputation of the division. However, it seems like the faith in the division has been restored to a certain extent because fans expressed having enjoyed watching Sean Sharaf and Steven Asplund battle it out.

Coming back to Melquizael Costa, there will always be another chance for him to win a bonus because he has done it in the past. But when it comes to UFC Vegas 112, what is your opinion regarding him getting snubbed? Drop your comments below.