Dana White’s “First Ever Valentine” Pens Emotional 7-Word Message on UFC CEO’s 56th Birthday

Dana White is one of the most successful figures in the combat sports space in the 21st century. He’s taken the UFC from obscurity to mainstream success, although he’s had some star fighters help him achieve that feat over the last couple of decades. Every passing year seems to be a successful year for the CEO, who was once the president, and his promotion, but with every year, the man grows old as well.

The Manchester, Connecticut, native has turned 56 years old today, as he continues to lead the UFC as the boss. Well, this birthday appeared to be a special one for Dana White because his daughter decided to share a heartfelt message for him. While we often talk about his role as the leader of the UFC, we may forget about the fact that he’s also a family man. The CEO shares a deep relationship with his daughter, Savannah White, who was born in a tough situation.

Apparently, Dana White had previously revealed that his wife was once told that she’d never be able to have children anymore, as she had an ectopic pregnancy after their first two children. But five years later, White and his wife welcomed their daughter, and to show how much he loves her, the 56-year-old once wrote, “Most importantly, I love my first ever Valentine,” on social media.

This time, it’s Savannah, who decided to share a heartfelt message to Dana White, clearly mentioning that he is the “favorite” among her parents. “Favorite person’s birthday! I love you Dad,” The UFC CEO’s daughter wrote on Instagram, as he reported it on his handle.

Well, this will certainly put a smile on Dana White’s face, as we’re sure that he’s going to celebrate his birthday to the fullest because there are some interesting stories from the parties that the UFC CEO has put on in the past. Even Joe Rogan once revealed his experience attending White’s 40th birthday. Let’s take a look at that front.

Joe Rogan recalled watching a rock band perform at Dana White’s birthday party

A few months ago, Joe Rogan invited the lead vocalist of The Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan, on his podcast for a three-hour-long conversation. During that episode, the UFC color commentator narrated his experience attending Dana White’s 40th birthday, which was in 2009. However, that birthday party only had White inviting the UFC employees, but the popular band, Stone Temple Pilots, was performing a private gig. What Rogan thought would be an awkward moment for the band, since there were just a bunch of people in attendance, turned out to be a great evening for everyone.

“I saw Stone Temple Pilots. They played Dana White’s fortieth birthday party,” Joe Rogan stated on JRE #2283. “There was no one in the room other than UFC employees. They put on a show like it was a f—— sold out arena. I mean, full blast! They didn’t go through the motions at all. It was a phenomenal show. [Dana] paid them a lot of money.”

Well, Dana White loves to have fun apart from being a hard-hitting and tough-as-nails type of executive in the UFC. While the parties will come and go, the message from his daughter will forever live with him, as it signifies their heartwarming father-daughter relationship. What did you think of Savannah White’s birthday message? Drop your comments below.