Dana White’s $500M Wealth Sparks Fury as Ben Askren’s Medical Aid Ignites UFC Fan Uproar

Despite sitting atop the MMA world and leading a billion-dollar empire, the UFC under Dana White has long faced criticism. A recurring issue? Fighter pay. For years, fans and insiders have accused the promotion of undercompensating its athletes, a reputation that has proven hard to shake. And critics have aimed much of their criticism directly at the UFC CEO.

Even YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul once chimed in, calling the UFC brass, “The most selfish, capitalistic motherf–kers that I’ve ever seen.” Still, Dana White has largely ignored the backlash, choosing instead to focus on expanding the UFC’s global footprint and valuation. But now, controversy has flared up again — this time after the UFC CEO publicly asked fans to contribute financially to help UFC veteran Ben Askren, who is currently reported to be in a coma-like state.

The situation began with a staph infection that spiraled into severe pneumonia and, eventually, lung failure. The MMA community came together swiftly. From Dillon Danis to Chael Sonnen, fighters and fans flooded social media with prayers and messages of support. Ben Askren’s family later launched a fundraiser to help cover the costs of a lung transplant and other medical expenses, a link Dana White shared on his Instagram story.

However, the reaction from fans wasn’t all supportive. Many pointed to Dana White’s reported $500 million net worth, blasting him for asking the public to chip in despite heading a multibillion-dollar organization. From lavish yacht parties to luxury getaways, fans didn’t hold back, calling it tone-deaf and insensitive that the bossman wasn’t footing the bill himself. Let’s hear it from the fans — what are they saying?

Dana White grilled for seeking donations for ‘seriously ill’ Ben Askren

Earlier this year, a significant — and somewhat somber — moment arrived for Dana White & Co. when a federal judge in Las Vegas officially approved a long-standing class-action lawsuit. The case involved fighters who competed in the UFC between 2010 and 2017, led by Cung Le, Nate Quarry, and several others, and accused the promotion of sabotaging their careers with restrictive contracts while also blocking the growth of rival organizations.

The fans weren’t forgiving then, and they aren’t forgiving now. After the CEO shared a fundraiser for Ben Askren — who is in critical condition and needs a lung transplant — the backlash was immediate. Fans flooded social media, voicing their anger and frustration.

One user commented, “Damn. Man uses his own personal social media platform with over 10 million followers to help promote a fundraiser for a seriously ill dude.” Another added, “Ben Askren needs a lung, not a payday.”

Meanwhile, Dana White continues to enjoy his luxurious lifestyle — something fans have been quick to call out. One sarcastic fan wrote, “You expect Dana to spend 10% of what he spends a night in Vegas on Ben?” Another called White’s actions “disgusting,” writing, “Asking people who struggle day to day to give their money when you have so much you couldn’t spend it in a hundred lifetimes is disgusting.”

The criticism extended beyond the UFC. Many fans turned their attention to the American healthcare system itself, with one blunt comment reading: “Good old American healthcare system.” Adding even more pressure, last month, ex-UFC fighter Phil Davis filed another lawsuit against Dana White & Co. in the Nevada District Court.

Davis accused the UFC of continuing to engage in unfair market practices that limit fighters’ opportunities and suppress competition. In light of all this, fans are calling for meaningful change. One wrote, “The UFC doesn’t care about their fighters. Chuck Liddell was a company man and look at him now.” and urged the formation of a fighters’ union to combat future injustices. So what’s your take on Dana White’s actions — sitting on hundreds of millions while asking the public to help fund Ben Askren’s medical costs? Drop your thoughts below.