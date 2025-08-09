Dana White’s Foresight Triumphs as Francis Ngannou Mimics History With Jake Paul-Backed $1B Promotion

Since leaving the UFC, Francis Ngannou has been like a man finally calling his own shots. When he walked away from the world’s biggest MMA promotion to take control of his career, ‘The Predator’ famously chose his “freedom rather than money” after negotiations with Dana White & Co. fell apart. Wasting no time, ‘The Predator’ signed with the Professional Fighters League, taking a brief break from MMA only to pursue high-profile boxing matches and then return for PFL superfights to secure big paydays.

But his PFL deal went far beyond a standard fighter contract — it was a stated “strategic partnership.” Under this agreement, Francis Ngannou not only competed for the promotion but also gained equity ownership, a seat on the PFL Global Advisory Board, and the role of Chairman of PFL Africa. The PFL framed the move as building a long-term presence in Africa — Ngannou was the public face of that effort.

These additions increased his earnings and aligned perfectly with his vision of bringing a major PFL event to Africa—a goal that even stars like Dricus Du Plessis and Ilia Topuria have yet to achieve. That dream was on track to become reality with the PFL Championship Series 2 and the 2025 PFL Africa 1: First Round set for July 19 in Cape Town—an event Francis Ngannou held close to his heart.

But now, he is skipping the South African card. Lately, fans have flooded the internet with claims accusing the Cameroonian of “scaming” the $1 billion–worth promotion. PFL Chairman Donn Davis expressed his “disappointed” reaction on social media, sparking a debate that continues to intensify.

It’s worth clarifying the timeline: since signing with the PFL, Ngannou fought once for the promotion — a first-round stoppage of Renan Ferreira at the PFL “Battle of the Giants” event on Oct. 19, 2024. That MMA return was emotional and widely covered; Ngannou dedicated the win to his late son. Whether his PFL contract contained a strict “two-fight” limit is a point of media speculation and should be described carefully.

Francis Ngannou faces criticism for pulling out of PFL Africa’s inaugural event

UFC CEO Dana White didn’t hold back while commenting on Francis Ngannou’s partnership with the PFL, saying, “‘The only one who’s praying for his (Francis) demise is probably the PFL because they signed a shi–y contract with a guy that doesn’t deliver any numbers…He’s not, and he’s just not a guy I wanted to be in business with, period.’” White had already predicted the challenges ahead, and now Ngannou’s recent decision to skip the PFL Africa debut has only added fuel to the fire.

Those comments have kept the narrative alive on both sides of the fanbase. A fan weighed in on ‘The Predator’s absence, stating, “And people talking sh-t about Dana while he was right all the time.” Another fan chimed in, “It’s time we put our egos to the side and admit that Dana was 100% right,” taking a clear jab at the Cameroonian star. That said, many have overlooked the personal tragedies Francis Ngannou has faced since last year. He lost his 15-month-old son Kobe to brain malfunction, and earlier this year, he was involved in a motorcycle accident where a 17-year-old girl, Ntsama Brigitte Manuella, tragically died.

Despite these hardships, some fans remain critical. One said, “Ngannou didn’t receive his paycheck to show,” while another added, “That’s disappointing, after all they did for him.” Meanwhile, speculation continues that Francis Ngannou might return to the UFC after making substantial earnings in boxing and a PFL fight against Renan Ferreira. A fan suggested, “Him and Dana must be working together behind the scenes. Francis ended up leaving the UFC just to go and bankrupt their competition and put so many fights out of a job.”

Rumors fueled by Francis Ngannou’s coach Erick Nicksic months ago hinted that the fighter is “100%” open to a UFC comeback. Dana White’s business-first approach is well-known, having previously welcomed back fighters with rocky relationships, like Tito Ortiz. A fan summarized this sentiment, commenting, “Francis ‘I really care about my heritage’ Ngannou. What a guy.”

While some fans praised ‘The Predator’s role as a key member of the PFL Africa board, others questioned his motives. One fan called it, “Hit ’em with the old Cameroonian prince scam.” Previously, Ngannou voiced concerns about other fighters, but now it appears he’s using his position to promote African fighters seeking recognition.

It’s useful to note that PFL’s global strategy mixes competitive MMA shows with “super fight” PPV events, signing a global star like Ngannou had immediate marketing value even if he fights sporadically. That dynamic (star power vs. event frequency) is the real tension here: PFL invested in his brand equity and in hopes that his involvement would spur regional talent development in Africa; missing the Cape Town launch therefore carried both symbolic and practical weight for the promotion.

The Cameroonian absence at the event is notable, especially since Ngannou’s link to the PFL has boosted the promotion’s profile, much like Conor McGregor did with BKFC—McGregor rarely missed a major event. So far, Francis Ngannou hasn’t commented on his absence from the PFL Africa debut, leaving fans eager for answers. Social chatter on X and Reddit after the Cape Town card split roughly between supporters who cited personal tragedy and critics who called the absence a PR failure; threads on r/MMA and posts on X show fans and insiders debating whether Ngannou’s role is symbolic or operational. Stay tuned. Stay tuned.