Dana White’s Gambling Move Increases UFC CEO’s $500M Networth After PowerSlap Event

“I don’t care if I win or lose, I just love to play,” said Dana White once while confessing his love for gambling. Well, sometimes things may not turn out too well for the UFC CEO, but on other occasions, he really hits big, which is what happened recently, according to reports. It appears that the 55-year-old’s weekend in Las Vegas during International Fight Week turned out to be a million-dollar success.

Last weekend, Dana White had his work cut out for him. Before UFC 317, where Ilia Topuria made history, he had Power Slap 13 the day before, which was last Friday. The recent Power Slap card created a lot of buzz and had a lot of celebrities attend the event at Fontainebleau, including UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey. But what has come to the netizens’ attention is the UFC CEO’s post-show activities, which involved gambling.

A FanDuel live video shows Dana White sitting at a blackjack table with social media stars. According to combat sports reporter Jed I. Goodman, it shows him winning $870,000, going over $950,000, and making more over $1.2 million in the session. With a net worth of about $550 million, the win would add just 0.2% to his wealth. It is still not clear if the tape depicts his whole play-through, and a direct word from FanDuel or White would help clear things up.

Well, Dana White must have been a happy man that night because, besides his $1.2 million jackpot, he also saw Power Slap 13 making moves on social media. Debutant and also a professional wrestler, Stunt Marshall, took on Dontae Smiley in the prelims card, as Ronda Rousey joined the action in the crowd. As the UFC CEO is known for boasting about his slap-fighting league earning huge numbers, the same thing happened last Friday when Marshall knocked out Smiley.

The slap that knocked out Dontae Smiley saw him going back and then snapping him forward before crashing on the podium and falling down senseless. That slap recorded 100 million views on socials, as White wrote, “100M views in 18hrs,” on Instagram.

But coming back to Dana White’s gambling wins, the $1.2 million is nowhere near the amount he won back in 2022. And guess what? That amount is almost as big as some of the UFC PPV gates. Let’s take a look at that front.

Dana White once won $7 million in blackjack

Dana White has claimed before that gambling is like a part-time job for him. But that job has its risks. Just like he appears to have won a million dollars as mentioned already, UFC commentator Joe Rogan claims that his employer has also lost around the same amount while playing cards as well. But on the brighter side, White was once able to pull off a masterclass when he won $7 million in just one night of play, but that led him to getting banned from the Palms.

“This was back when it was the palms…He won so much money, I think the most he has ever won is $7million…like he is really wealthy. So for him to feel it, to get that charge, he is got to be betting big money,” Joe Rogan stated on an old episode of the JRE podcast. “So he won so much money that they told him he is banned from the casino. And he said, oh really? Guess what else is banned? And he pulled the UFC out of the palms.”

It looks like Dana White’s passion of gambling has helped him more than it has hurt him. We will hear more stories about his gambling adventures in the future, but for now, please let us know what you think about his million-dollar win in the comments below.