Dana White’s Historic UFC-Paramount Deal Marks a “Monster W” for American Fans, at Least

With the Dana White & Co.’s broadcasting deal with ESPN set to expire later this year, speculation swirled over the promotion’s next move—whether to renew with ESPN or explore new platforms like Netflix. In a surprise turn, however, the rights landed with Paramount. The UFC–ESPN era, which began in 2019 and made ESPN the promotion’s primary broadcast partner worldwide, will officially conclude at the end of 2025.

Starting in 2026, UFC events will stream exclusively in the United States on Paramount+ under a seven-year agreement averaging $1.1 billion per year (about $7.7 billion total)—short of the $1.5 billion Dana White & Co. had reportedly aimed for. While a select number of events will still air on CBS, the deal replaces the traditional pay-per-view model in the U.S., though international PPV distribution remains unchanged for now. Under the new structure, fans can watch 13 marquee numbered cards and 30 Fight Nights each year directly on Paramount+; the service’s Premium tier currently lists at $12.99/month, with UFC content included at no additional PPV fee for U.S. subscribers.

UFC leadership believes the move will strengthen fan engagement, curb piracy, and expand the sport’s reach—particularly valuable in an inflation-hit market. Industry analysts point to the potential for Paramount+ subscriber growth, while fans on X and Reddit are debating how the shift might impact viewing habits, with many celebrating the end of per-event charges in the U.S. Dana White has already called it a “historic deal” with Paramount and CBS. The decision has earned widespread praise from fans, as well as veteran combat sports journalist Luke Thomas of Morning Kombat on YouTube. Thomas, who has long criticized the pay-per-view format as “outdated” and “antiquated,” said:

“So it was paramount to us—pardon the pun—that it’s one-stop shopping, especially for our younger fans in flyover states. When they find out, ‘Wait, if I just sign up for Paramount Plus for $12.99 a month, I’m going to automatically get UFC’s numbered fights and the rest of the portfolio?’—that’s a message we want to amplify.” Thomas added: “Because on this level alone, the end of pay-per-view is a monster W for fans, I think. I kept paying for pay-per-view, though I know a lot of folks didn’t.”

Reactions within the combat sports community also touch on fighter pay. Traditionally, PPV revenue has driven major payouts for headline fighters, and some analysts warn that a subscription model may require new revenue-sharing mechanisms to keep top athletes satisfied. As of now, no changes to fighter compensation structures have been announced. While the deal marks a major shift for U.S. audiences, the costly pay-per-view system will continue for international fans, as the UFC’s broadcasting policy remains unchanged outside America. Paramount has already signaled interest in expanding beyond the U.S. “as they become available in the future.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Paramount finalizing its $8 billion merger with Skydance, a move industry insiders believe strengthened its hand in negotiations.

CEO of Paramount weighs in on landmark Dana White & Co. streaming agreement

WWE, the UFC’s sister promotion, recently struck a deal with Netflix to stream its Monday Night Raw show. Just last week, Disney also announced a partnership with WWE, which will bring premium events like WrestleMania to ESPN. In contrast, Dana White has long had a rocky relationship with ESPN, often described as “head-butting” — like a bad marriage — with repeated technical issues frustrating fans and leaving the UFC furious. That tension may have played a role in the UFC’s decision to sign a new partnership with Paramount and CBS.

Under this agreement, Paramount will have exclusive rights to distribute the UFC’s full slate of 13 numbered events, beginning in January 2026 — a deal Dana White described as a “huge win”, for both the athletes and the audience. Commenting on the partnership, Paramount CEO David Ellison said, “Paramount’s advantage lies in the expansive reach of our linear and streaming platforms. Live sports continue to be a cornerstone of our broader strategy — driving engagement, subscriber growth, and long-term loyalty, and the addition of UFC’s year-round must-watch events to our platforms is a major win.”

From delivering top-tier events to securing the right broadcast partner, what’s your take on the UFC and TKO’s current business direction? Will the end of the U.S. pay-per-view era ultimately benefit fans, fighters, or both? Join the conversation — the fight outside the Octagon has only just begun.