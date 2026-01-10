Dana White’s Hypocrisy Called Out After Favorite UFC 324 Fight Reveal

Does Men’s interim title fight hold more importance than Women’s undisputed title fight? That’s the question running through the heads of the MMA community since the UFC 324 fight card was announced. Their disapproval was evident when they called out Dana White recently after he named the UFC 324 co-main event as the best fight on the card.

The UFC 324 co-main event features UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes making her Octagon return against Kayla Harrison for the Women’s bantamweight championship. With one of the greatest UFC women’s fighters going head-to-head against a two-time Olympic gold medalist, White termed it ‘the best fight in women’s history.’ However, the UFC decided to put the fight in the co-main event slot to the dismay of fans.

On the other hand, the main event of the card is an interim lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett. While the fight looks good on any fight card, it lacks the appeal of a main event title fight. With Ilia Topuria out indefinitely due to his ongoing legal dispute with his wife, Arman Tsarukyan’s exclusion from the match further raises questions.

White may have called it the best fight, but his decision to make it the co-main event didn’t go unnoticed by the MMA community, who quickly pointed out the apparent hypocrisy online.

Fans react to Dana White’s statements on UFC 324

Dana White’s decision to book the “best fight” on the card as the co-main event raises concerns about the company scheduling men’s fights over women’s fights, irrespective of the fight’s appeal. “Didn’t stop him from making it the co-main lol,” one user wrote, while another user commented, “And yet he put it as the co-main.”

Previously, White had been accused by fans of acting and lying about things happening in the world of MMA. That trend continued here as well. “He is wrong, and he knows he is lying,” a user added. Another user commented, “Me when I lie.”

As the interim title fight only provides the number one contender until the undisputed champion returns, a user went on to call the main event a fake title fight. In this case, having a number 4-ranked fighter take on a number 5-ranked fighter over the top three contenders (Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira, and Max Holloway) becomes a questionable move. “Then how is it co-main to a fake title, huh?” a user reacted.

The decision to book Gaethje vs. Pimblett is even more puzzling given the other top contenders. While Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway are slated for a BMF title fight at UFC 326, both are viable lightweight title challengers, leaving Arman Tsarukyan in a tough spot following his recent win over Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar. However, according to Dana White, Tsarukyan’s behavior during a faceoff with Hooker cost him.

Fans are familiar with White’s tendency to heavily promote fights. “He says this all the time, and then the fight is a** lol,” a fan commented while another user wrote, “He said that about 5 times over 5 years.”

The UFC’s first major event of 2026, also being its debut under the Paramount deal, the pressure is on for the card to deliver. But for many fans, the biggest question heading into the January 24th event in Las Vegas isn’t whether the fights will be good, but whether the promotion’s matchmaking priorities reflect the value of its fighters.