Dana White’s Hypocrisy Called Out by Ex-MMA Champ Over Fighter Rights Advocacy

Nobody sells freedom like the UFC. Fighters get to be loud and contentious on their own. Dana White has always leaned into that image as well—the boss who “lets people talk,” the boss who doesn’t force anyone into a box, and the boss who allegedly respects fighter voices more than any other promotion.

However, it is a weird contradiction when the same organization controls what fighters wear, what they can endorse, and even how they are packaged for the biggest products connected to the sport. That tension resurfaced when former LFA champion Charles Johnson spoke openly on the Ariel Helwani Show; the frustration in his voice didn’t sound scripted.

Charles Johnson questions why “having a voice” stops at uniforms and visibility for Dana White

Johnson wasn’t targeting Dana White as an individual. If anything, ‘InnerG’ began by giving some credit to the CEO of the biggest MMA promotion in the world. “Our boss is such a big advocate for us having our own voices. He says, ‘That’s what that guy chooses to be…okay, whatever.’ Yep, you’re right. I love that about Dana.”

But then he drew a line. “It doesn’t really follow that when it comes to why we have uniforms, you know?” Charles Johnson asked, pointing out how the Venum arrangement forces fighters to adopt a clean, identical look while sacrificing the most fundamental aspect of combat sports branding—identity.

He even proposed a middle ground that felt more logical than radical. Allow fighters deeper into their UFC run to customize shorts using approved designs. According to him, it could be a reward system for fighters who have proven longevity. These aren’t people on their first contract, but the fighters who’ve actually survived.

There’s still a roadblock, though. Charles Johnson revealed that not every fighter gains recognition in the promotion despite being in it for a long time. In fact, he, too, still feels invisible. He told Ariel Helwani, “I don’t have a Topps card. I’m not in the UFC game. It’s all types of s—-, bro. And I’m 13 fights in now.”

There was real emotion behind it, too. ‘InnerG’ grew up playing EA Sports games, such as Madden 95 on the Sega Genesis, and confessed that seeing himself in the UFC game would mean something. And that’s not just his ego doing the talking, but also the desire for legacy.

While all of this was expressed with bigger UFC politics in the backdrop, Charles Johnson brought it back to the only thing fighters can actually control: performance. With a dangerous flyweight bout against Alex Perez on the horizon, he made it clear that he is seeking an unmissable opportunity.

Because sometimes the only way to win an argument in the UFC is to force them to see you. As for the uniforms, there are no plans made public by the UFC right now that even hint at the promotion getting rid of them. In fact, Conor McGregor-led BKFC wants to follow suit and implement the uniform policy.

David Feldman admits BKFC may follow the UFC and PFL path

The uniform model is no longer just a reality in Dana White’s UFC; it has become the industry’s “normal.” Even promotions that built their reputation on raw freedom are flirting with the same cleaned-up look, regulated branding, and corporate polish that fighters have been grumbling about for a while now.

BKFC has always felt like the complete opposite of that. Loud shorts, colorful sponsor logos, and fighters looking like they walked in off the street and straight into a brawl. However, BKFC president David Feldman recently claimed that they may start tightening things up. “I think we’re gonna tone it down a little bit,” Feldman said, emphasizing that the chaos isn’t really sustainable if the company wants to keep growing.

He further added, “But I think, you know, will we ever go to uniform? We may go to uniform. But if we do, we’ll still allow them to have some sponsorships as well.” While David Feldman tried to soften it by stating that the Conor McGregor-led promotion would still accept sponsorship opportunities, the direction is clear.

Brand standards always win out in the end. And if BKFC does end up mimicking the UFC/PFL model, Charles Johnson’s concerns will no longer sound like bitterness but warnings instead. But what do you think? Do you agree with the UFC’s uniform policy? Should other promotions like the BKFC enforce strict uniform rules?’