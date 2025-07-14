Dana White’s Lavish Office Tour Sparks UFC Fighter Pay Debate as MMA Community Erupts

Dana White, after years of relentless grinding, has cemented himself as the undeniable face of MMA. As the UFC’s head honcho, he’s transformed the promotion into the sport’s apex battleground, where the world’s toughest fighters collide. Along the way, White has built a staggering $500 million fortune. But despite his success, he often finds himself under fire from fans.

White usually keeps it low-key with his everyday dress code while roaming around the UFC premises. But that doesn’t mean he lacks a taste for luxury. When it’s time for the big shows, he suits up like a true CEO. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. He owns a private jet, a $1.2 million Nobuyoshi Araki painting, a $6 million mansion, and a massive car collection. So, naturally, he brings that same level of luxury into his office as well.

The UFC head honcho recently gave Complex a full tour of his jaw-dropping office—and it’s packed with just about every luxury you can imagine. In the video, White explained, “This is basically designed so I never have to leave. This is where I spend 90% of my time. So anything that I need, there’s no excuses here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex) Expand Post

Honestly, that office looks like it was built with a serious amount of cash. It’s got just about everything a person could dream of. However, shortly after the UFC boss gave fans a tour of his lavish setup, the internet lit up and not in a good way. Fans started grilling the 55-year-old, reminding him of the UFC’s most controversial issue: fighter pay. So, let’s take a look at what people have been saying.

UFC fans grill Dana White over his luxurious office set up

One fan summed it up best, saying, “That’s a penthouse, not an office.” And honestly, they weren’t wrong; it looked more like a luxury pad to kick back in than a place where major business decisions get made. From there, the criticism kept coming. Another user chimed in, “The office cost more than what the average UFC fighter gets paid.” Given the sheer amount of luxury on display in the video, it’s safe to say the space easily crosses the million-dollar mark.

Then came an angry jab from one user who wrote, “From pure exploiting fighters.” That was followed by another sharp remark: “Fighters make 10k on the undercard btw.” And there’s truth to that. Many fighters earn just $10k to show and another $10k to win, hardly enough when you factor in training fees, team costs, and everyday expenses. It’s a long, brutal climb before most fighters see any real money.

But the heat didn’t stop there. One furious fan wrote, “Imagine celebrating, exploiting, and abusing your athletes. This is why people say tax the rich.” Many weren’t impressed with Dana White showing off his high-end office. One keen observer even pointed out, “Not a single plant.” And honestly? They’ve got a point! Some greenery wouldn’t hurt.

With that being said, it’s clear Dana White will continue to catch heat over the fighter pay issue until the day he calls it quits. But will things ever change, or at least get better? Only time will tell. So, what do you think about White’s luxury office? Let us know in the comments below!