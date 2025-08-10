Dana White’s Masterstroke Lured Sean Strickland’s Manager Out of NFL to Sign 112 UFC Fighters

The right partner plays a vital role in a man’s life, and the same holds true for athletes seeking the right manager or representative agency. It’s just as important as a marriage—choosing poorly can sink an athlete’s career, but with the right partner, they can soar to incredible heights. Take Conor McGregor, for example, who flourished under the guidance of former UCLA football player Audie Attar, who took on the role of McGregor’s MMA manager and agent.

Their partnership not only boosted Conor McGregor’s career but also proved financially rewarding for both. Today, Attar’s Paradigm Sports Management stands as a premier agency, demonstrating that whether you compete in the NFL, NBA, or MMA, a manager is the person who has your back while you focus on your game. They negotiate contracts, handle PR, and help shape the athlete’s image.

This brings us to Jason House, CEO of Iridium Sports, who recently appeared on UFC announcer Bruce Buffer’s YouTube show. House revealed that he currently manages 112 UFC fighters. By 2021, he had already signed over 100 fighters with the UFC, leaving the 68-year-old Buffer “very impressed.” House now represents top fighters such as Sean Strickland, Cheeto Vera, Korean Zombie, and others. When asked if he represents athletes outside of MMA, House answered, “just fighting.” He shared that he once represented NFL players for three years but found himself “not very passionate,” about that sport.

Elaborating further, Jason House explained how the Dana White Contender Series inspired him to focus fully on MMA: “I really love MMA. I really love our ability to be very hands on with our athletes and serve and give to them and help them, you know, monetize their opportunities outside the cage…when I started doing football too, it was kind of when Contender Series started, Bruce. And so like I probably had 30 guys in the UFC at that time. And then once Contender Series started, we went to like 60 or 70 like that. So it’s almost like I had to realize, hey, there’s a market share here. Go all in on MMA.”

Launched by Dana White & Co. in 2017, Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) was designed to discover fresh talent and create a direct path to the UFC. The program has produced several standout fighters and stars — Sean O’Malley is a high-profile DWCS graduate who earned his UFC contract there. However, not every recent UFC star came via DWCS: Brandon Moreno, for example, entered the UFC through The Ultimate Fighter and regional promotions rather than DWCS, so avoid grouping all champions under the DWCS umbrella.

Meet the team behind your favorite UFC fighter

Some managers and teams work quietly behind the scenes, while others have become household names. Take Dominance MMA president Ali Abdelaziz, for example — one of the UFC’s most renowned figures, managing stars like UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov. Abdelaziz played a pivotal role during the intense Khabib vs. McGregor rivalry and the infamous post-fight brawl in 2018, becoming like family to ‘the Eagle’s camp, which also includes fighters such as Gilbert Burns and Justin Gaethje, Kayla Harrison

Then there’s Dodge Sports, a full-service athlete management and marketing agency that specializes in MMA, focusing primarily on the European circuit with fighters like Paddy Pimblett and Matthew Dodge under its wing. Paradigm MMA, a name closely associated with Conor McGregor, also represents top fighters like Israel Adesanya and Gunnar Nelson—and once even attempted to sign Sean O’Malley. Conor McGregor has personally tried to recruit younger stars like Sean O’Malley to Paradigm, according to O’Malley’s own recounting of a conversation with McGregor.

Managers and agencies clearly play a vital role in shaping an athlete's career, especially in terms of financial success and growing their popularity.