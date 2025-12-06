Dana White’s Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira Announcement Has Fans Predicting “Pure Violence” for UFC 326

Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira didn’t just get announced; they hit the MMA world like a spark in a dry forest. A ten-year rematch, a BMF title on the line, and two legends colliding at a time when neither can afford a mistake. It was not the contest people expected, but it quickly became the one they couldn’t stop talking about. The tension hit immediately.

Was this about revenge? About timing? Who gets back to Ilia Topuria first? Nobody bothered to sort it out. What really mattered was the chaos it promised. A champion who refuses to slow down, a former lightweight king resurrected from the ashes, and a fanbase who predicted bloodshed the moment the announcement was made. The reactions didn’t take long, and they didn’t hold back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans explode after Holloway vs. Oliveira is confirmed for UFC 326

The thrill hit like a punch. “Holy s—, Holloway vs. Oliveira at UFC 326? That’s a straight-up banger,” one fan remarked, setting the mood. Others chimed in: “Legends collide, pure violence incoming,” and “UFC is about that! We needed it,” and the simple but accurate “Pure chaos incoming ✔️.” For many, this wasn’t just matchmaking; it was a statement about what UFC 326 is supposed to be.

Then came the Holloway fans, believing that the BMF champion is on the run for his life. “Max Holloway is going to destroy him,” a user said immediately. “Max’s volume will overwhelm Do Bronx,” another predicted. The predictions continued: “25 minutes of free dental work for Oliveira,” and the confident ending, “Eezie! Max by KO.” To them, this fight is Holloway sharpening the final blade before another title run.

Oliveira’s supporters had no intention of letting that slide. They responded with similar conviction: “Oliveira subs him in 3, respectfully.” Others added imagery: “Max discovers gravity exists when he hits the mat in 0.3 seconds.” The pattern repeated: “Charles Oliveira, Round 3 submission,” “Charles by sub. Max isn’t very good.” To this segment of the fanbase, ‘Do Bronx’ is not coming to entertain; he is coming to end the night early.

ADVERTISEMENT

But beneath all the noise is a simple, shared truth: both men wanted this. Max Holloway rebuilt at lightweight, winning the BMF title and defending it in the Dustin Poirier trilogy. Charles Oliveira choked out Mateusz Gamrot, reset his title ambitions, and openly declared Holloway as the ideal next step toward reclaiming gold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I think I’ll have the opportunity to fight for the BMF title now, and if I get past Max (Holloway), I think I’ll be the next title challenger again,” he said last month. So, their paths don’t simply cross here; they collide. But what if I tell you that booking them for UFC 326 wasn’t always the plan in Dana White‘s head?

UFC 326 almost missed out on Holloway vs. Oliveira

As big as this contest feels now, it almost didn’t make it to UFC 326 at all. Not more than a week ago, UFC Brazil’s official account mistakenly tweeted a full announcement graphic saying Holloway vs. Oliveira would be added to UFC 324 as a third title fight. It remained online long enough for fans to celebrate, share screenshots, and assume the rematch was set—before disappearing and being shrugged off as an error.

ADVERTISEMENT

For many, that leak was the first hint that the UFC had planned the fight somewhere else entirely. So when Dana White released the official UFC 324 card at the Thanksgiving NFL halftime show, the omission of Holloway vs. Oliveira stuck out right away. No BMF title fight, no rematch, nothing to match the leak. Fans assumed the plan had fallen through or that Holloway’s March schedule just didn’t work.

In reality, the card changed, not the matchup. Internal plans may have considered scheduling the bout at UFC 324, but Dana White finally opted for a more convenient date on the calendar. And by moving it to March, the promotion gave Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira something the previous event lacked: a stage of its own, a proper build, and the attention it deserved.