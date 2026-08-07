Dana White’s ‘No Tax on Tips’ Speech at Trump’s Vegas Rally Receives UFC Fighter Pay Backlash

Dana White‘s participation at President Donald Trump’s Las Vegas rally sparked another wave of online criticism, with many MMA fans bringing the conversation right back to one topic: UFC fighter pay.

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The UFC CEO welcomed Trump at Wednesday’s event at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa, where he told a personal story about growing up in Las Vegas and working for tips before becoming one of combat sports’ most influential personalities, and how those early jobs taught him just how important every dollar can be.

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“I am Dana White. I grew up in this town,” he told the crowd. “And after I graduated high school, I worked at the Golden Nugget. I was a valet, I was a bellman, and, you know, I lived on tips. I know what it’s like when every dollar matters, and I know what it feels like when you work hard all day and you’re hoping those tips were good, because that’s what pays the bills.

“And that’s why this issue was very personal for me. No tax-on-tip program is about letting hardworking Americans keep more of that money that they’ve earned.”

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The POTUS later echoed Dana White’s words, highlighting the tax provisions included in what he dubbed the “Great Big Beautiful Bill.”

“You got no tax on tips that Dana was talking about,” Donald Trump said. “So if you’re a waiter, a waitress, a bartender, a bellhop, a caddy, a valet, a hotel worker, a taxi driver in Las Vegas or anywhere else, anywhere, you pay zero taxes on your tipped income.”

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Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the UFC CEO has publicly engaged with Trump over a tax policy this year.

Imago NEW YORK, NY – JULY 18: Dana White pictured during Zuffa Boxing Press Conference on day 3 of Fanatics Fest NYC on July 18, 2026 at Javits Center in New York City. Copyright: xmpi099/MediaPunchx

Earlier this year, Dana White wrote a letter to Trump requesting that the president repeal a provision in the same legislation that limited gambling loss deductions to 90%.

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Under the new law, gamblers can no longer deduct all of their losses from their winnings, which means that someone who wins and loses $5,000 in the same year may still face taxes on $500 in “winnings.”

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However, Donald Trump has yet to act on it, since the provision is codified as part of the legislation (the One Big Beautiful Bill Act), and any change or reversal will require a formal action from Congress.

That still did not stop the UFC CEO from continuing to show support to the man who helped save his promotion years ago, but it seems like his very words in the speech is coming back to bite him as fans couldn’t help but point out some alleged hypocrisy in Dana White’s speech.

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Fans immediately brought up UFC fighter pay after Dana White’s inspiring speech

While Dana White’s speech received praise inside the venue, many MMA fans online soon switched the focus toward one topic that has followed the UFC head honcho for years: fighter pay in the UFC.

“We know every dollar is important to Dana. That’s why he pays 12/12 to his fighters,” one fan joked, referring to standard entry-level fighter contract in the promotion that has $12,000 to show up and fight, and an additional $12,000 to win the bout.

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So, if a fighter loses the bout, they receive only the show money ($12,000). It is only if they win that they double their purse to $24,000, and that too before taxes and expenses are deducted.

Another took aim at Dana White’s love for gambling: “Underpays fighters, then drops 2 million in a night playing blackjack.”

Others made similar comments. “Every dollar matters until it’s time to pay the fighters,” one fan posted. Another added, “Dana White talking about tip workers is pure theatre.”

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One fan wrote, “@danawhite doesn’t care about anyone unless they pay his bills. Much like the fighters, anything that isn’t profit is a disregard to him.”

Dana White’s attendance at the event also reignited the controversy over his long-standing relationship with Donald Trump, with several fans questioning the UFC CEO’s claim that he isn’t political.

“Dana still says he’s not political lol,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Not sure how he could possibly claim to be not political when he’s literally running political ads for Trump.”

“And he claims he’s not political… smh,” another user commented. One fan tweeted, “I get it, your boy is the president, but don’t BS people by saying you’re not political.”

The criticism comes at an interesting time, as fighter pay has once again become one of the most hotly debated topics in MMA. Following the UFC’s estimated $7.7 billion broadcast deal with Paramount, several fighters such as Ronda Rousey have questioned why the promotion’s thriving business has not resulted in much higher pay for its fighters, especially when much newer rival promotions such as Jake Paul‘s MVP MMA paid their fighters much better, with a guaranteed $40K as base pay.

And just a few days ago, former middleweight title contender Jared Cannonier was among the most recent to speak out.

“Let me put it like this: I would like to get paid the way that other major, the highest-performing athletes in any sport get paid,” he told Full Send MMA. “We’re on TV’s around the world. We go through a lot just to make it to fight week. We lost a lot of money that’s not coming to us.

“The changing of the landscape changed that for us, and it didn’t leave us with much of anything at the end. Fighters are definitely at the s— end of the stick in this whole business, if you will. I mean, I think I should be getting paid; I should have million-dollar contracts. Not $100,000 contracts and stuff at the stage I’m in. I’ve been top five, top ten, for about what, seven, eight years I think.”

So, while the UFC CEO spoke about knowing what it’s like when “every dollar matters,” it’s no surprise that many fans felt that the same idea should apply to the fighters who walk into the Octagon, making fighter pay once again the biggest talking point to emerge from Dana White’s rally appearance alongside Donald Trump.