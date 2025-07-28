Dana White’s Nonsensical UFC 319 Matchmaking Raises Stakes for Veteran With Four-Fight Contract

Dana White and the UFC matchmaking team have spent over three decades crafting some of the most iconic and memorable fight cards in MMA history. But as we step into 2025, matchmaking has increasingly become a sore spot for the promotion. It’s no longer a subtle complaint. The most recent example came during UFC Abu Dhabi, where a significant portion of the crowd exited the arena immediately after the local fighters wrapped up, opting to skip the main event entirely.

The scene underscored what many believe to be a serious issue with how UFC fights are being booked today. Looking ahead, UFC 319 is being billed as one of the biggest cards of the year, and the spotlight is once again on the middleweight division. The main event features reigning champion Dricus Du Plessis defending his belt against the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev. Still, despite the buzz around the headliner, other matchups on the card are raising eyebrows.

A few weeks ago, on his podcast, Tim Welch sat down with Joe Riggs to break down the UFC 319 fight card. During their discussion, both Welch and others voiced frustration, criticizing the matchup between Jared Cannonier and Michael ‘Venom’ Page. Their main concern was that Page isn’t a natural middleweight, having spent the bulk of his career fluctuating between 170 and 185 pounds. At one point in the conversation, Joe Riggs commented, “Jared might be on the chopping block,” a remark that quickly drew attention.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And it’s not just fans who are beginning to take notice. UFC middleweight veteran Jared Cannonier has also expressed his frustration. Currently, ‘The Killa Gorilla’ is the #7 middleweight contender. Yet next month he’s set to face welterweight standout Michael Page. Given his credentials and pursuit of another title shot, Cannonier views the matchup as a step backward.

AD

Speaking with Submission Radio ahead of UFC 319, a disappointed Jared Cannonier said: “The issue I had with the fight is that he’s not really a middleweight, you know what I mean? And me—I’m focused on getting back to the title, you know? So I understand it’s a big fight, it’s on a big card, so there is some weight there. But it’s still an exciting fight, you know what I mean? I’ve watched MVP for a long time. He’s a—what’s the word—world-renowned fighter. We all know who he is.”

via Imago MMA: UFC 300 – Pereira vs Hill Apr 13, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240414_mjr_su5_008

A staple of Dana White & Co.’s middleweight division for nearly a decade, Cannonier now finds himself with just four fights remaining on his current contract. While both he and the promotion appear to be aligned on making one last push toward a title shot, this booking has left him feeling overlooked and underappreciated. Still, Jared Cannonier’s discontent speaks to a broader truth: the middleweight division is undergoing a shift, increasingly populated by younger, faster, and more dynamic fighters.

For a veteran nearing the twilight of his career, these kinds of matchups carry serious risks—not just to rankings, but to long-term health and reputation. MMA fans have seen this pattern before.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Throwback: Khamzat Chimaev slams the UFC matchmaking decisions

Khamzat Chimaev has never been one to hold back when he sees something wrong, even if it means calling out his own employer. While he’s now gearing up for a middleweight title fight against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319, there was a time when Chimaev was openly critical of how Dana White & Co. handled matchmaking.

In 2023, he voiced his frustration with the UFC brass, arguing that the title picture lacked freshness and competitive merit. He took particular issue with champions not defending their belts often enough and the repetition of certain matchups, especially the back-to-back bouts between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking candidly on his YouTube channel, Chimaev didn’t mince words: “I’m a big fan of UFC but the last year or so we see like only the same thing. Pereira and Izzy two times, Usman and Leon two times. Who wants to see that shit? Nobody. I want to see something fun to see. You know, the fans want to see like a crazy show, crazy fights. People want to see ‘Borz,’ you know.”

With UFC matchmaking under increasing scrutiny, what’s your take? Should Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard put more effort into creating fresher, more compelling matchups instead of recycling the same names? Share your thoughts in the comments.