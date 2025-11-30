Dana White’s Original Plan for UFC 324 Main Event Has Fans Rubbing Salt in Arman Tsarukyan’s Fresh Wounds

UFC 324 was supposed to kick off the Paramount era with something massive, with two title fights, a stacked card, and a main event that fans could rally behind. But the mood changed abruptly when it was revealed that Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett would headline the event, fighting for the interim lightweight title instead of number 1-ranked Arman Tsarukyan.

But if ‘Ahalkalakets’ missing out disappointed you, wait till you hear about what other fight Dana White and the UFC had planned. According to a recent tweet by Real Kevin K, fellow journalist and podcaster Marcel Dorff just uncovered UFC’s previous plans of pitting Charles Oliveira vs. Max Holloway for the main event. Yes, you read that right. And as expected, fans were quick to call out the promotion for robbing us of this super-fight.

Arman Tsarukyan snubbed again as Oliveira vs.Holloway plan gets revealed

In a recent tweet, the MMA journalist wrote, “According to @BigMarcel24 via IG Comments Charles Oliveira Vs Max Holloway Was The Targeted Main Event Fight Before Paddy Pimblett vs Justin Gaethje For #UFC324.” So, it looks like Dana White just robbed his fans of a duel between a former lightweight champion and the BMF king? A striker’s dream? A rematch after many years of evolution?

Instead, they are getting two fighters that fans really couldn’t care less about, especially when Arman Tsarukyan had the chance to grab the interim title since Ilia Topuria decided to stay inactive at least until mid-2026. As fans finally got to know about the original plans, the initial wave of reactions was pure frustration. “Literally better than that gimmick TikTok fight,” one fan remarked. One decided to rub some salt on the Armenian’s wounds as he wrote, “This should be the interim title fight loll.”

Another couldn’t believe the decision: “Charles vs Max is a way better main than Gaethje vs Paddy.” It snowballed from there—“This would’ve been 10x better than those 2 bums fighting for a paper belt,” one user insisted, followed by another passionate one, “Why tf didn’t they just go with that??? 😭😭 ‘We have been robbed.'” For these fans, the UFC left the best bout sitting on the table.

But not everyone was enraged; some were simply resigned, believing that the contest wasn’t realistic for January. “I thought this was going to happen in March/April,” one commented. Others reiterated the timeline challenges, noting Max Holloway’s recovery status: “Too soon. Max rehabbing the hand.” Another reminded the timeline: “Max said he is ready in March, which is probably Brazil.”

In their views, the fight had not been canceled; it had simply been delayed. After all, the bigger picture centers on ‘Blessed’ himself. After defeating Dustin Poirier in July, he admitted that his right hand had yet to heal, revealing he would not be ready to compete again in 2025. Even as fans pushed for Oliveira vs. Holloway to headline, the BMF champion’s own comments indicated that the earliest realistic window would be March 2026—and only if everything goes right.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira made it apparent that he wanted the fight, calling Holloway out right after submitting Mateusz Gamrot. Holloway agreed, went live, and stated that the schedule was “very possible.” Even ‘Do Bronx’ agreed to Max Holloway’s potential terms. “It can be at his house. If it’s not in Brazil, it can be anywhere in the world…” he said via an interpreter. “[March] is perfect. It’s a perfect fight.” So, it looks like there isn’t 100% proof that the UFC had this fight in its plans. Right? Well, not exactly.

UFC Brazil leaks Holloway vs. Oliveira fight for UFC 324

The idea that Oliveira vs. Max Holloway was never “planned” did not last long. UFC Brazil temporarily released a graphic announcing the BMF championship bout at UFC 324 before removing it, but not quickly enough. Screenshots spread quickly, and fans were no longer questioning if the matchup was real—they were wondering how close it was to headlining the card before everything shifted.

The leak came at the worst time for the UFC. UFC 324 is already being criticized for featuring Gaethje vs. Paddy as the interim championship fight, skipping the number contender Arman Tsarukyan once again, despite him proving himself once again by submitting Dan Hooker for the win. So seeing a far more regarded matchup materialize—even for a few seconds—felt like confirmation that a better main event existed before circumstances intervened.

And, in fact, the timelines coincide. Holloway stated a fight between the two was “very possible,” Oliveira agreed to wherever on the planet, and both wanted to fight. If the post had an error, it was one that revealed what was being built behind the scenes. The only issue now is whether UFC 324 accidentally revealed the rematch fans will get—just not in January.