Dana White’s Real Problem With Choosing Islam Makhachev’s Next Opponent Highlighted by UFC Insider

Islam Makhachev’s move to welterweight should have simplified matchmaking for Dana White and the promotion. A new champion. A fresh division. And a long line of contenders waiting to pounce on the opportunity to dethrone him. Instead, the moment he submitted Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322, the division slipped into something stranger, a logjam with no obvious direction.

Three contenders won violently. One legend quietly raised his hand. Another undefeated star is waiting to return. And the UFC’s biggest powerbroker? Silent. That silence, according to Chael Sonnen, is exactly the problem. Because if a champion tells you, as Makhachev did, that he prefers Kamaru Usman, a former king who once defended the belt five straight times, then shouldn’t that be simple? Not with the way the top of the welterweight ladder looks right now.

Chael Sonnen lays out why the welterweight division is becoming a headache for Dana White

Sonnen broke it down in a recent YouTube video, and his assessment wasn’t about rankings or resumes. It was about noise or the lack of it. He opened by acknowledging that Makhachev’s departure from lightweight came with drama, but said it also “closes the book on 155 as it pertains to Islam. Islam now no longer needed. We’ve got a new Islam. He’s right there. His name’s Tsarukyan.” But when it came time to ask who Makhachev should face at 170, Sonnen pointed at the real issue: the division itself isn’t shouting for anything.

The candidate Makhachev wants most? Kamaru Usman. But Sonnen said the former champion hasn’t made enough noise publicly. As he put it, Usman “has mentioned it, but he hasn’t demanded it”

Sonnen even argued Usman should feel insulted that a lightweight jumped the line, “I went out and did you guys a favor, and I took on Chimaev to a split decision who’s the 185 pound champion. When I’m not looking, you bring in a guy from a weight class down that holds the belt that for so long was mine and I don’t even get a say in the matter?”

Then there’s Ian Garry, who is expected to get a title shot someday, but perhaps not next. Carlos Prates just knocked out Leon Edwards. Michael Morales stopped Sean Brady and allegedly got a point-and-shoot nod from Dana White himself, though Sonnen stressed, “I can’t confirm that that happened. I was there, but I wasn’t watching. If that did happen, there’s nothing for us to be talking about. If Dana told that young man, your stoppage of Brady just made you the number one contender, then that man will be fighting for the world championship.”

But as he also pointed out, it’s not a fight fans are “itching and jumping and jonesing to see.” And that, Chael Sonnen argued, is Dana White’s real headache. Not a rankings dilemma. Not a shortage of contenders. But a shortage of demand. As he said in his video, “Something at 170 with Islam is missing. Something’s missing.”

That “something,” he hinted, might be undefeated powerhouse Shavkat Rakhmonov. But Rakhmonov is returning from injury, and Sonnen questioned how badly he wants the fight and how badly Makhachev wants him. Until that answer becomes clear, the division stays stuck in limbo.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev isn’t confused about what he wants. After UFC 322, he made his preference known, saying, “If you give me the choice and ask me who I want to fight, I will take Kamaru. But it’s not my job. Anyone, I will be ready.”

But as Chael Sonnen hammered home, the fight business isn’t just about logic. It’s about momentum, demand, and the story fans insist on seeing. Right now, welterweight has plenty of talent with Michael Morales, Carlos Prates, Ian Garry, Shavkat Rakhmonov, and Kamaru Usman, but no clear narrative pushing one man above the rest. Yet, there’s one name that we can rule out as the champion himself has shut down that door, for now!

Islam Makhachev shuts down Shavkat Rakhmonov’s title shot on his return

Shavkat Rakhmonov may be undefeated, terrifying, and widely considered one of the most dangerous welterweights alive, but Islam Makhachev isn’t handing him a title shot on reputation alone. In a recent media scrum, the champion made his stance unmistakable.

When asked about ‘Nomad’s return, the Dagestani champion didn’t mince words as he stated, “First of all, he needs to come back. He hasn’t fought for more than a year. A contender can’t be not active, healing his injuries, and then get back and fight for the title straight away.”

Makhachev admitted they exchanged pleasantries backstage, even shook hands, but the message remained firm: return first, then we’ll talk. Until then, others have jumped the line. Carlos Prates delivered a violent knockout at UFC 322. Michael Morales did the same, stopping Sean Brady. And most recently, Ian Garry catapulted to No. 2 in the rankings after beating former champion Belal Muhammad.

When Garry called him out post-fight, Makhachev didn’t dismiss the idea as he continued, “He’s also a good fighter. He’s on a good winning streak, and he’s young. I think it’ll be interesting. We’ll see. He didn’t surprise me yesterday. If he surprised the UFC, then maybe he will be next.”

So for now, the welterweight belt remains without a clear challenger, and as Chael Sonnen emphasised, something is missing, a storyline that demands to be made. Who do you think Dana White and the UFC will pick for Islam Makhachev’s next challenge? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!