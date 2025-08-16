Dana White’s $7.7B Deal Brings Former 2-Division UFC Champ Out of Retirement

While the UFC’s $7.7 billion broadcast deal with Paramount+ is being celebrated as a game-changer for fans, many fighters initially feared it might hurt their income — especially those who rely on costly pay-per-view points. UFC president Dana White was quick to dispel those concerns, reassuring athletes that not only would their pay increase under the new streaming model beginning in 2026, but their bonuses would also get a substantial boost. As he put it, this deal is “incredible for the fighters,” noting that subscriptions priced at $12.99 reach far more people than traditional $80 PPVs ever could and that “fighter pay will go up,” including performance bonuses. Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo is the latest fighter to feel the deal’s ripples firsthand.

A decorated Olympian, he retired at his peak in 2020 after a six-fight win streak, only to return three years later on a four-fight contract. During that hiatus, Cejudo frequently hinted at a comeback if the money was right, publicly stating that he’s “chasing green”, a theme that has now resurfaced with the Paramount windfall. His return fight against Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title ended in a close decision loss, followed by setbacks against Merab Dvalishvili and Song Yadong, leaving him winless since coming back.

But in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, ‘Triple C’ revealed the massive Paramount deal has shifted his perspective. When asked if he could be seen coming back, Triple C shared, “For sure, man. Especially with the 7.7 billion. The 7.7 billion has a lot to do with me maybe sticking around a little bit longer. I would love to take a fight at the end of the year or the beginning of next year. I think that’s the timeline for me.” When asked what kind of fight they may be looking at, Cejudo revealed, “I was thinking about a farewell, but once I heard the 7.7 billion, I figured it’s time to get some of that money. So that doesn’t sound too bad…I would love my rematch with Sons”.

If he gets his way, his opponent will be none other than Song Yadong — the fighter who handed him a controversial loss in Seattle following the eye poke that required surgery. At the time, Dana White dismissed any talk of a rematch. Since then, ‘Triple C’ has pushed for the fight to be overturned to a no-contest, but the judges ultimately sided with Yadong on fight night.

Dana White reaffirms commitment to UFC’s White House debut

While the Paramount UFC deal continues to make headlines, Dana White’s UFC is shifting focus to another historic initiative. On July 3, Donald Trump announced from Iowa that the White House is partnering with Dana White & Co. to transform the South Lawn into a UFC arena, hosting a fight night on the eve of America’s 250th anniversary. Preparations have already begun, starting with logistics, even though the event is still nearly a year away on July 4, 2026.

Fighters have started voicing their preferences for the card, with marquee names like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones already in the conversation. With Paramount and CBS Sports as the UFC’s new broadcast partners, CBS will air select high-profile fights. Speaking to the media, Dana White confirmed, “It’s absolutely going to happen,” White told The Associated Press. “Think about that, the 250th birthday of the United States of America, the UFC will be on the White House south lawn live on CBS.”

The UFC White House arena is currently in the planning stages. Dana White plans to visit Washington in late August to meet with Ivanka Trump, who reportedly oversees the initiative, according to White House representatives. Fans should stay tuned as organizers continue to roll out details for this historic event.