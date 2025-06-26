Dana White’s $750M Bet Faces Medical Scare With Ex-Paralyzed Athlete Amid Ongoing Controversy

In 2025, the UFC is not the only venture in which Dana White is involved; he has many more. But none of them are as controversial as his slap-fighting league, Power Slap. Since its inception in 2023, the league has drawn widespread criticism, especially regarding brain injury and CTE risks. Multiple experts have compared even a single slap to causing brain trauma. “The brain is more susceptible to damage with lesser force,” said a University of Pittsburgh researcher.

Recently, attention has shifted to a severe neck injury in Power Slap. Bella Picard, a former All‑American softball player, was set to debut at Power Slap 13 on June 27, 2025, but the NSAC denied clearance, citing lingering cervical spine concerns, despite the promotion’s physician approving her. After the announcement, Picard shared in a viral interview that she was left temporarily paralyzed in 2015.

“I broke my neck playing Division I softball… and it was a freak accident,” Bella Picard was seen saying in a viral clip of a recent interview. “I dove into second base just like any other day or game, and all the neurodoctors were like, ‘It must have been that millisecond, your neck was like flaccid because I dove and I hit the girl’s knee. Broke my C5, C6, and right side paralysis.”

The incident happened almost a decade ago, but Bella Picard still visits the doctor because she suffers from neurological foot drop. And guess what? Another neck injury arose when Paige VanZant recently had to pull out due to a similar issue. The fans, after coming across this video on X, were furious and also confused by the fighter’s decision to compete in Dana White’s slap-fighting promotion. Here’s what they had to say.

Fans raise health concerns regarding Dana White’s Power Slap

Well, the first thing that came to the fans’ minds was something very simple. Knowing that Bella Picard already has a compromised neck and is still feeling the effects of her neck injury a decade later, they could not comprehend why she chose to compete in Dana White’s slap-fighting promotion. In all fairness, the payouts do not even come close to the UFC, which is already embroiled in a fight pay controversy. On that note, a fan commented, “If I broke my neck, I would simply not compete in a professional ‘get hit in the head for pennies’ competition.”



Similarly, another fan commented, “And Dana is paying her 20k to get the s–t smacked out of her, for social media interactions,” insinuating that the only beneficiary in the sport is Dana White. Then again, there’s always a system of main card and prelims, and if you’ve guessed it already, fighters on the latter group do not as much as the main card fighters do, according to an user in X. “She’s on the unaired prelims, so probably closer to $2000.” Fearing further damage to Bella Picard’s neck, one fan simply urged her to avoid Power Slap, asking, “How about just no?”



Some fans have warned Dana White about taking precautionary measures when Bella Picard makes her Power Slap debut. “I hope they have a wheelchair ready,” he said. Well, the 55-year-old will certainly have medical aid present during events, but how effective can it be? With concerns about the multiple health issues that fighters could face in Power Slap, one fan added, “Got a feeling God’s plan doesnt involve powerslap.” Meanwhile, another fan advised Picard to steer away from this sport, as he wrote, “Gets a second chance at life and spends it doing this,” disappointed with the former All-American athlete.

He often contrasts Slap’s 3–5 hits per match against boxing’s 300–400 punches, saying if viewers dislike it, they don’t have to watch it. However, critics argue that this comparison overlooks the distinct injury mechanics associated with slapping. With two neck-injury incidents in two major fighters within weeks, calls for stricter medical vetting and oversight are growing louder.

Fans have previously asked the UFC CEO to cancel his slap-fighting league and promote his BJJ endeavor instead. Despite the many concerns, Dana White’s Power Slap is still going strong, or, at least, that’s what Dana White claims. According to him, the social media numbers are growing with each passing moment. We’ll have to wait and see how things pan out for the fighters in the future. In the meantime, share with us your thoughts on the risks involved in Power Slap in the comments down below.