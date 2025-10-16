Dana White’s Team Fuels Conor McGregor Suspension Drama Amid UFC White House Uncertainty

Conor McGregor‘s potential return to the Octagon has fans on edge yet again. With the UFC White House card scheduled for June 14, 2026, the Irishman’s eligibility is in doubt due to an 18-month suspension for missing three drug tests in 2024. While technically cleared to compete after March 20, speculations, delays, and cryptic statements from Dana White have made the buildup feel more like a guessing game than a countdown. So, just how real is McGregor’s return? That question remains unanswered.

The suspension, backdated to his final missed test in September 2024, was reduced from two years by Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) because ‘The Notorious’ cooperated with the investigation and was not preparing for a fight at the time. While this opens the door for him to fight at the White House event, the UFC has been reluctant about any confirmations, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the card.

During the recent Dana White Contender Series press conference, the UFC CEO’s evasive response left reporters and fans confused. “We have literally not talked about one fight on the White House card yet. We won’t even start until February. And then, whether he’s available or not, talk to Novitzky,” White said.

So, as expected, the head honcho’s move of deflecting the question to Jeff Novitzky, the UFC’s Senior Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance, surely raised eyebrows. And adding fuel to the fire, journalist and podcaster Seán Sheehan heightened the tension on X, sharing Dana White’s comment and adding, “I emailed Jeff Novitzky. No reply.”

With it being confirmed that no UFC management is ready to give a definite answer, fans are questioning if Conor McGregor will actually return to the Octagon after UFC management’s complete silence. Despite being technically eligible due to his suspension ending on March 20, 2026, it seems like the Irishman’s history of teasing returns and then withdrawing has made the organization wary of fully committing him to the White House card.

With logistics, training, and promotional considerations still in play, the Irishman’s presence at the South Lawn remains uncertain. For the time being, the UFC and its fans are locked in a cycle of speculation. Conor McGregor might fight in June, but nothing is set in stone.

Until February, when official planning for the card begins, the drama continues, making the Irishman’s return as much a story of suspense as it is about sport. But till then, Dana White is keeping his silence, but he did address the recent backlash he received for booking a fight for UFC 323.

Dana White responds to criticism about UFC 323 retirement fight

While Dana White left questions about Conor McGregor unanswered, he did address one heated topic during the Contender Series press conference: the criticism surrounding UFC 323. Fans were quick to question the logic of pitting a young prospect like Payton Talbott against former double champion Henry Cejudo, especially given Cejudo’s recent three-fight losing streak and Talbott’s grappling weaknesses.

The announcement raised debates over matchmaking preferences and whether the fight made sense competitively. White was unconcerned about the criticism. “It’s a fun fight,” he said, emphasizing the excitement over pure competition. “When you have a young up-and-coming guy like Talbott, you want to put him in against a hardcore veteran like Cejudo. So yeah, I love that fight.”

By emphasizing the entertainment aspect, White showed that UFC 323 is about more than just records; it is about delivering memorable moments and narratives for fans. Henry Cejudo’s career added weight to White’s argument. With the former double champion announcing that this will most likely be his ‘last dance’, the matchup becomes more of a symbolic passing of the torch than a bout on paper. But while Dana White perfectly dodged this situation, it would be interesting to see how long he manages to stay quiet about Conor McGregor’s return.