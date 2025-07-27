Dana White’s Team Rejects Crucial MMA Rule Change That Could Have Saved Fighter’s Eye at UFC Abu Dhabi

Texas’s super 145 lbs prospect Steven Nguyen stole all the spotlight by scoring six brutal knockdowns over local hero Mohammad Yahya at UFC Abu Dhabi. He made history by surpassing Jeremy Stephens (UFC 215 vs. Gilbert Melendez) and Forrest Petz (vs. Sammy Morgan in 2006), who each scored five knockdowns in a single fight. While ‘The Ninja’ celebrated a well-earned $50K bonus for his savage performance, Yahya’s eye was a total mess. But the real question is — could it have been saved?

Nguyen delivered an impressive performance, landing five clean knockdowns in the opening round and nearly finishing the fight on several occasions. However, referee Jason Herzog decided to keep the fight going. A contentious call that resulted in the unprecedented sixth knockdown. The fight concluded when Yahya suffered a significant hematoma beneath his eye, leading the doctor to stop the action.

It’s not every day you witness so many knockdowns in an MMA bout, which raises an interesting question—what if a three-knockdown rule had been in play? Similar to what you often see in boxing or kickboxing. The fight probably should have been called off after the third round, which could have spared Yahya from a serious injury. However, the UFC has never shown much interest in adopting that rule. As the Dana White team’s prime member and the Executive Vice President, David Shaw revealed that the promotion hasn’t even remotely considered implementing it.

“No, I don’t think so. I mean, the record was 5. And I don’t want to make a judgment on that fight—it’s just one fight we’re commenting on.” David Shaw said at the UFC Abu Dhabi Post-fight presser. “We should be looking at the broader body of discussion and evidence. I think we’ve all seen some incredible fights over the years. Three rounds or five rounds that had 3, 4, even 5 knockdowns. They’re wildly entertaining and don’t necessarily mean there’s an excessive amount of damage.” He added

Well, it’s true that multiple knockdowns can make a fight more entertaining, and yes, fighters can sometimes rally back without showing signs of serious damage. Yahya even scored a knockdown of his own in the second round before the fight was stopped. But there’s also a strong case for the three-knockdown rule, as it adds an extra layer of protection for fighters who might suffer lingering effects from repeated concussive blows. So, there are clear trade-offs to consider. However, that’s not the only point up for discussion.

Referee Jason Herzog’s decision to let the fight continue into the second round also came under heavy backlash. So, let’s take a look at what the Executive Vice President had to say about it.

David Shaw shares Jason Herzog’s perspective on the controversial UFC Abu Dhabi stoppage

Referee Jason Herzog was called out by Michael Bisping during the live broadcast, along with fans online, for stopping the fight far too late. Yahya’s under-eye was badly swollen, and many believed the bout should’ve been stopped much earlier. While Herzog himself didn’t publicly speak about the decision after the event, the UFC’s Executive Vice President later revealed the reasoning behind his call.

During the UFC Abu Dhabi post-fight press conference, David Shaw continued, “It’s interesting. We talked to Herzog afterward, and he mentioned that there were moments in the fight where Yahya looked like he was right back in it. He got knocked down quickly.” Shaw also acknowledged that there was a fair argument that the fight could’ve been stopped a little earlier, subtly highlighting the fine line referees have to walk in these situations.

He added, “Then, I think about how rapidly his eyes changed, got swollen, and bulged up. I think there was a solid argument to stop that fight. You know, it could’ve been called earlier.” Well, again, if Herzog had stopped the fight in the first round, we wouldn’t have seen the knockdown record. On the flip side, if he had, Yahya might’ve walked away with a healthier eye. And that begs the question, which outcome would you have preferred?

UFC CEO Dana White took to Instagram stories to share a post-fight photo of Yahya’s swollen eye, hinting he’s moved with the injury. The recent incident has sparked fresh discussions about the possibility of implementing a three-knockdown rule in the UFC. However, the organization’s leadership has repeatedly shot down the idea, emphasizing the importance of entertainment and the absence of definitive proof regarding potential harm.

Do you think the referee made the right call by letting it continue, or should the fight have been stopped earlier? Comment down below.