Dana White’s Team Reveals New UFC Sensation Has Replaced Khabib As Trump’s Favorite Fighter

Josh Hokit has risen so quickly that even people inside the sport seem unsure what exactly they are watching unfold. Three UFC fights, a win over Curtis Blaydes, a quick rise to the heavyweight elite, and now a spot on the historic White House card—his rise has been anything but ordinary.

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However, according to Chael Sonnen, the most unusual aspect of Josh Hokit’s rise may be who he has already won over. And it’s none other than the President of the United States. Speaking on Smash Cast, ‘The American Gangster’ floated a bold theory that Dana White and the UFC’s official explanation for adding Derrick Lewis to the White House event does not tell the full story.

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“I think the real Josh is so over that the UFC got nervous about embracing him,” he said. “Let me give you an example. I don’t believe that Donald Trump said, ‘I need Derek Lewis on the White House card.’ I don’t believe that.

“I believe that is a cover story for, get me this guy. Get me this guy and get him next to the Oval Office and find him an opponent. I think that story, my version, is closer to reality than the story we’re told.”

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Imago UFC Fight Night – Bonfim vs Brown: Official Weigh-in LAS VEGAS, NV – NOV 7: Josh Hokit steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night – Bonfim vs Brown on November 7, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Las Vegas, NV UFC Apex LAS VEGAS, NV United States Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

It is speculation, yes, but it suddenly feels less wild following what happened backstage at UFC 327. Because the 28-year-old himself recounted the moment that changed everything.

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“I was going to the ambulance after the fight,” he said on the podcast. “Mick (Maynard) comes up to me and says, You are now Donald Trump’s new favorite fighter.”

That is not the kind of comment fighters forget. And now, with a clash against ‘The Black Beast’ on the South Lawn in June, Josh Hokit has the opportunity to prove that this is more than a passing interest.

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If he delivers again under the biggest spotlight of his life, Chael Sonnen’s wild theory may no longer sound like a theory at all. After all, Hokit is the man who just dethroned an unbeaten UFC legend.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Donald Trump’s favorite fighter before Josh Hokit

Before Josh Hokit became the man reportedly crowned President Donald Trump’s new favorite fighter, that title belonged to a far more established legend: Khabib Nurmagomedov. Trump’s adoration for ‘The Eagle’ was not a secret.

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During Adin Ross‘ livestream in 2024, the POTUS pointed to the Dagestani’s legendary 29-0 record, dominance, and what he considered near-flawless control inside the cage.

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“Well, I think Khabib,” Trump replied when asked why ‘The Eagle’ was his favorite fighter. “Khabib was 29-0, and then his father died and he stopped.

“I think he never lost a round. He fought many times; he never lost a round.”

In Donald Trump’s eyes, that unbeaten record represented the pinnacle of combat sports greatness. Favorites, however, change as new stars gain popularity. Josh Hokit’s rise has been built on chaos, violence, and an undeniable momentum.

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Even though many may argue that he isn’t unbeaten royalty like Khabib Nurmagomedov or he doesn’t exude the aura of an all-time great—at least not yet, what he does carry is something equally powerful in the present moment: buzz.

And if he defeats Derrick Lewis at the White House event, the 28-year-old may do more than just validate Donald Trump’s praise; he may begin building the kind of legend that draws parallels with the man he just replaced in the president’s imagination.