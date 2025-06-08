Dana White’s $12 Billion UFC Sends Medical Help to Struggling Fighter After Health Issues Diagnosed

Rising UFC women’s flyweight contender, Maycee Barber, is currently facing a challenging period. At UFC Vegas 107 last month, just minutes before making her way to the Octagon for her headline bout against Erin Blanchfield, a “last minute medical emergency” forced her to withdraw from the fight. What makes this setback even more disappointing is that it marks the second time in her career that Barber has pulled out of a fight promoted by Dana White & Co.

The day before, Barber weighed in at 126.5 lb, half a pound over the women’s flyweight non‑title limit, prompting the UFC to convert the main event into a catchweight bout and dock her purse. However, just before both young flyweights were set to walk out, the medical team deemed Barber unfit to compete that night. About a week ago, Barber spoke with ESPN, revealing, “It looked like a ‘pseudo-seizure.’” This has left the 27-year-old’s future in the sport uncertain. Veteran Josh Thomson sympathized with Barber, calling her medical struggles clear to everyone.

After returning from a year-long hiatus to UFC Vegas 107, her sudden withdrawal threw the event into uncertainty. Thomson even suggested Barber could face a similar fate as top-ranked contender Arman Tsarukyan, given that her pullout jeopardized the main event. However, it now seems the Dana White & Co. is choosing to support Barber rather than punish her. In a recent Instagram interaction, when a fan asked, “How about an update on your health and retirement?” Barber replied, “UFC is sending me to a specialist in Boston….NOT RETIRING.”

Currently, Maycee Barber is riding a six-fight winning streak. Her last fight inside the Octagon was at UFC 299, where she defeated Katlyn Chookagian by unanimous decision. She was later scheduled to face Rose Namajunas at UFC on ESPN 59, but health issues kept her out of the spotlight for a year. Back in 2021, Barber was set to face Erin Blanchfield but had to withdraw due to health reasons. Now, with history repeating itself, Blanchfield has labeled Maycee Barber as “unprofessional.”

Coach stands by Maycee Barber after she left Dana White’s event in jeopardy

Following the sudden end of UFC Vegas 107, Maycee Barber has sparked a split within the MMA community. Some critics fault her for medical negligence, citing her ongoing health struggles and the last-minute seizure that forced the 27-year-old flyweight contender to withdraw from the fight and be hospitalized in Las Vegas. This group also includes her opponent, Erin Blanchfield. On the other hand, Barber’s camp insists she did everything possible to fight, but the medical team ultimately raised the red flag, leading to the bout’s cancellation.

It was the medical staff who withheld clearance, compelling the rising flyweight star to pull out. In a recent Instagram post, Barber’s head coach Cody Donovan shared insights on what unfolded backstage at UFC Vegas 107,

“For the record, Maycee did not pull out of her fight,” Donovan said of Barber. “She refused to surrender in spite of what was happening to her medically. As a coaching staff, we decided to call the doctor in. Even as she begged us not to. What we saw was just too dangerous. I am proud of the bravery she showed in the face of a medical emergency. Most fighters would have ran for the door. When they tell the story of Maycee Barber, this will be the Goliath that she got to overcome on her road to greatness. God is good.”

In response, Dana White and the UFC’s supportive stance on Maycee Barber serves as a firm rebuttal—a tight slap—to the criticism aimed at White, who is often known for his “dry” approach toward his fighters