Dana White’s $20 Million Investment and Mark Zuckerberg Partnership Finally Bears Fruit With UFC Vegas 113

UFC entered 2026 with a bang! From new broadcasting deals to many other changes, the era of the leading MMA promotion promised to be exciting. While the first numbered event surely did impress many, did the first Fight Night at Apex also leave a similar impression?

Although the deal with Paramount for broadcasting rights was massive, the partnership with Mark Zuckerberg‘s Meta was significant. UFC and Meta entered into a five-year naming rights deal for the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, after Dana White‘s $20 million investment in the arena. As it seems, with UFC Vegas 113, the Apex has already redeemed its stature.

Has Apex redeemed itself after rebranding?

The Apex facility was opened in 2019 to host UFC Fight Nights. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, it became the home of the leading MMA promotion. As things stand, it still holds the Fight Nights with a new name, and the facility will be called Meta Apex. Along with that, the facility’s door will be open to the public.

UFC Vegas 113 was the first Fight Night under the new deal. After receiving major investment, it surely impressed the spectators. “Highly recommend MMA fans that skip the Apex events to watch last night’s card. Increased capacity, new set design & significant production upgrades. The venue is no longer an empty warehouse,” wrote a netizen on X.

Apart from being accessible to the public, Meta Apex’s seating capacity was extended to around 1000. Notably, the first and foremost thing the facility had new set design with an increased capacity. With more spectators, more cheers, making the fights intense and enjoyable. However, the pre-renovation Apex facility looked like just an arena where only a limited number of people were invited to enjoy the fights. The facility will have a first-class hospitality lounge and merchandise areas, something that was lacking in the previous version of the Apex facility.

Those changes showcased the good returns of Dana White’s investments in renovation, along with the Meta partnership. While the facility impressed the spectators, did the fights also leave a similar impression? How many bouts ended in clinical finishes that many fans strive to witness?

A look into UFC Vegas 113 results

Headlined by a bantamweight clash between Mario Bautista and Vinicius Oliveira, UFC Vegas 113 looked exciting. With that, Kyoji Horiguchi, Amir Albazi, Jailton Almeida, Michał Oleksiejczuk, Marc-André Barriault, and Dustin Jacoby also fought in the undercard bouts.

However, despite all these exciting names on the main card, only two fights ended in finishes. Bautista defeated Oliveira with a rear-naked choke submission in the second round, and Jacoby stunned Julius Walker with a TKO. Apart from that, the other fights ended in decisions.

Interestingly, the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 113 also saw similar results. Jakub Wikłacz‘s submission win over Muin Gafurov in the final seconds of their fight, and Nikolay Veretennikov defeated Niko Price by TKO in the first round.

Amid that, while the number of finishes on the entire card was not very appealing, it did see a few dominating performances. As such, the fighters outclassed their opponents. Take Horiguchi’s fight against Amir Albazi for an example. The Japanese star was at his absolute best as he outstruck Albazi 73-16 in significant strikes.

Now, the results of the fight card surely did not seem very buzzing from the fans’ perspective. However, it can be argued that there were still tactical masterclass performances. Amid that, the overall production and the experience for the spectators at the Meta Apex surely impressed many. And that is a big win for the UFC! Do you agree?