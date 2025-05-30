Dana White’s UFC 316 Plans in Jeopardy as Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili Headlined PPV Takes a Hit

The UFC is the toughest MMA promotion in the world. The MMA world has no shortage of young and promising prospects who dominate in the regional scenes but don’t look quite as good once they come to the UFC, where they face the highest level of competition in he sport.

A few, like, say, Khamzat Chimaev do live up to the hype and become superstars in no time. That is why a section of the dedicated fans were eagerly waiting for the UFC debut of former two-promotion welterweight champion Albert Tadevosyan at UFC 316. The Armenia-born fighter was set to make his promotional debut at UFC 316 on July 7 against Khaos Williams. But, the 13-3-1 fighter has had to pull out due to a strange reason.

“Due to not being able to complete my physicals. I will not be competing at UFC 316 against Khaos.

This is completely out of my control.

I’m always ready to fight anyone, anywhere, anytime-and that will never change.

Thank you to the UFC and Showtime management for working to make this fight happen. Hopefully, we can run it back soon!” Tadevosyan wrote on his Instagram account.

Every fighter is supposed to go through a thorough physical and medical examination before their fights by the sanctioning body. In Tadevasyan’s case, since UFC 316 is set for New Jersey, it seems like the New Jersey Athletic Commission has determined he isn’t fit to compete. The reason seems to be that Tadevasyan had a concussion three weeks ago, which he referenced in the caption to this post. “Emotional few days but I can’t override God’s plan! I had a concussion 3 weeks ago,” he captioned the post.

Khaos Williams is pretty unlucky since he was originally set to face Uros Medic on the card. But the Serbian pulled out due to sinusitis, and was then replaced by Tadevasyan. Unfortunately, even Tadevasyan has pulled out, and it is unclear if the UFC will give find another opponent for Williams to face at UFC 316, which has seen its fair share of shake-up in its bouts.

Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili led-UFC 316 sees multiple stars pull out

Sean O’Malley will rematch Merab Dvalishvili atop UFC 316, with Kayla Harrison set to fight champion Julianna Pena for the women’s bantamweight champion in the co-main event. While the main and co-main event remain unchanged, there have been quite a few changes with a few recognizable stars pulling out of pretty promising matchups.

The ever-exciting light heavyweight, Johnny Walker, was supposed to take on undefeated Russian, Azamat Murzakanov, on UFC 316, but the Irish-Brazilian dynamo has pulled out due to an injury and has been replaced with Brendson Ribeiro. #7 Serghei Spivac and #12 Shamil Gaziev were also set to clash in what was promising to be an exciting heavyweight clash.

But Gaziev has pulled out due to reasons that remain unknown at the moment. Now Spivac will face former LFA champion Waldo Cortes-Acosta on the card. So while UFC 316 has seen some big shake-ups, it is unlikely to affect the PPV sales of the card because of the strength of the main event, which remains largely unchanged. And as for whether Khaos Williams still has a fight for the card, we will have to wait and see. What do you think about Albert Tadevosyan pulling out of the card?