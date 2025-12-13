Dana White’s UFC 324 Snub Defended as Arman Tsarukyan Given Condition for Title Shot

Dana White stunned the entire MMA world by announcing the UFC 324 headliner on Thanksgiving Day. During the Chiefs vs Cowboys game, UFC boss unveiled Paddy Pimblett vs Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title, with the winner guaranteed to face the champ Ilia Topuria in the future. Well, the CEO earned praise for locking in a guaranteed violent matchup as the headliner of the first Paramount+ CBS card. However, he also faced heavy backlash for snubbing the rightful contender, Arman Tsarukyan. That said, not everyone disagreed with White’s decision.

‘Ahalkalakets’ believed his victory over Dan Hooker was enough to earn him a title shot, but little did he know the UFC boss would not allow it. At the UFC 323 post-fight presser, White made it clear that he did not give a s—t about rankings, insisting the Armenian needed to climb back up after missing his opportunity to fight Islam Makhachev at UFC 311. Using that same logic, Henry Cejudo backed White’s decision, understanding why Tsarukyan missed out on the shot despite being the number one contender.

Henry Cejudo offers rare support to Dana White after Arman Tsarukyan is brushed aside at UFC 324

Tsarukyan deserved the right to fight for the title. But I understand why Dana White and the UFC didn’t give him a title shot. Because Arman didn’t fight when the UFC and Dana needed him to. So he had an opportunity. And now White is saying, ‘Hey, get to the back of the line.’ ‘Triple C’ told Telecom Asia on December 13.

After Dana White’s brutal snub, Arman Tsarukyan definitely finds himself in a tricky position. Right now, all the top fighters in the division are booked, with even Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira set to collide in the UFC 326 main event on March 7. So, if the Armenian wants to stay active, he has no choice but to look a little further down the rankings.

Recently, Dan Hooker has expressed interest in facing the number one lightweight in a rematch after his Qatar loss. But again, that creates a real problem, as Tsarukyan could lose his spot with just one loss. Still, Cejudo believes he needs to fight frequently, which remains the condition the UFC CEO has placed on him.

“If I were Tsarukyan, I would fight as often as I can. Because you need to get better.” ‘Triple C’ added in his interview.

Well, Dana White, in an interview with The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis, made it very clear that he does not hold any personal animosity against Tsarukyan. According to the UFC boss, it all comes down to how the Armenian missed his opportunity to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 311, which naturally created this difficult path for him.

Imago UFC Fight Night in Doha: Dan Hooker v Arman Tsarukyan Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia battles Dan Hooker of New Zealand in a lightweight bout fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar. on November 22, 2025. DOHA Qatar Copyright: xNOUSHADxTHEKKAYILx

With very few alternative options available, ‘Ahalkalakets’ seems to need to fight more, and he is aiming to destroy Paddy Pimblett next. Though not in the way you might be thinking.

The Armenian offered to train Justin Gaethje to help him defeat Paddy Pimblett

Arman Tsarukyan and Paddy Pimblett have always shared a fierce rivalry. Over the years, the two have traded shots at each other, and after UFC 324 became official, the tension has only ramped up. Taking a dig at the Armenian’s current situation, the Liverpudlian did not hesitate to troll him on social media, even tossing out a threat of an absolute beatdown if they ever cross paths.

Now, the number one-ranked lightweight is clearly ready to take on Pimblett if the opportunity ever opens up. Still, Tsarukyan believes the UFC will not allow him to fight ‘The Baddy’ next. With that in mind, he decided to throw his support behind Justin Gaethje at UFC 324, as his dislike for Pimblett has reached that level.

“He was fighting for the title maybe like five times, so this is his last chance at the end of his career, win the interim title, fight for the real title, and then retire. That’s the best for him. Justin, if you need help, let me know. I will fly to you and help you. I want (Gaethje) to win. That bulls—t guy (Pimblett), I hate him.”

After ‘Ahalkalakets’ extended his helping hand, ‘The Highlight’ chose to turn it down. Speaking with Submission Radio, Gaethje explained that he did not want to involve a potential future opponent in his camp, which is a completely logical stance. Even so, Gaethje acknowledged and appreciated Tsarukyan’s willingness to help.

That said, with the lightweight picture heating up once again, do you think Arman Tsarukyan will eventually find his way to a title shot? If so, which fighters does he need to face next? Let us know in the comments section below.