Dana White’s UFC Pressured by Fans to Sign Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya After NCAA Win

Mya Lesnar entered her final collegiate meet with big aspirations, a legacy name, and one last chance to make her mark. The NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field were more than just another competition; they were the stage she’d been preparing for all her life. The pressure was intense. But what happened in the first few minutes of the women’s shot put final surely turned all the buzz into disbelief.

Lesnar had been dominant all season, ranking first in the country, but questions remained. Would the moment overwhelm her? Would her rivals rise to the occasion? The crowd in Eugene, Oregon, leaned in, gaze fixed on the shot put circle as Brock Lesnar‘s daughter took her first attempt. And guess what? That is all it took.

Her mark? A massive 19.01 meters—a distance that held through each round. It was hardly her personal best, but it was more than enough to prove why she was the best. Her closest opponent, Illinois’ Abria Smith, came close with 61 feet, 10¼ inches, but never truly threatened.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It was awesome,” Lesnar said following the event. “Sometimes I get a little too serious. There’s a time and place for that, but I think I just decided today, my last collegiate meet, I’m just going to have fun. Trust the process, and yeah… get it done.”

AD

The result was historic, to say the least. It was CSU’s first outdoor national win in 20 years, and it added to Mya Lesnar’s already impressive resume, which included the 2024 NCAA indoor championship and four Mountain West Conference titles.

Though her surname is instantly recognizable—yes, she is the daughter of WWE legend Brock Lesnar—Mya has established a reputation all her own. With a personal best that could have earned her an Olympic bronze medal in Paris, her journey is just getting started. And according to MMA fans, her next step should be getting into the Dana White-led UFC.

Fans demand Mya Lesnar sign with Dana White

With Mya’s dominance in collegiate athletics established, fans were not content to have her limited to shot put circles and championship podiums. The consensus online? Let her into the UFC and enter the Octagon by opening its doors. After all, Brock Lesnar established himself as a legend in Dana White’s promotion.

So, it is time for his daughter to join hands with the head honcho and continue dominating a new sport. “Dana White should open a women’s lightweight division just for her,” one commenter said, picturing a completely new weight class to match her tremendous power. Another added, “Dude, she’d be the new Nunes, lowkey.”

Even fantasy matchmaking gained popularity, with one fan anticipating a fight between Mya Lesnar and Isabella Mir, the daughter of MMA legend Frank Mir. As the fan wrote, “Mir vs. Lesnar WMMA will go crazy.”

There is a strong desire to see Mya’s strength and explosiveness in a cage, not just on the field. “If she started doing MMA professionally, she might be a problem in the cage. You hear this, Dana?” one fan wrote—and judging by her current form, they weren’t exaggerating.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Image credits: Imago

But it wasn’t just about her athletic abilities; fans delved into her lineage with the kind of humor that only MMA circles can provide. “Brock definitely gave birth to her,” one commenter wrote, ignoring biology in favor of sheer awe. Others responded with equal parts sarcasm and surprise: “Does she even have a mother, or did Brock immaculately manifest the perfect athlete?”

Even after appreciating her mother’s significance, one fan asked, “Did the mother have a fighting chance when it came to sharing the genes?” The combination of respect and Lesnar family folklore lit up the comments, giving Mya the aura of someone half-human, half-lore.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite the laughter and bold predictions, there was genuine respect for her efforts. “She’s a beast! She may be blessed with her father’s genetics, but there’s no doubt she put in a ton of work to get this good 💪,” one fan stated, piercing through the noise.

While it’s exciting to speculate about Mya Lesnar’s potential UFC career, the present version of Mya Lesnar is already rewriting what dominance looks like. But what do you think? Do you want to see her in the UFC? Let us know in the comments.