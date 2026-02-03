Dana White’s UFC Rankings Under Fire After Ex-Champ With No Wins In Four Years Rewarded

Following the conclusion of UFC 325 last weekend, the athlete rankings got updated again. After announcing partnership with Meta for AI based ranking system, Dana White and co. continue to use old ranking systems. While there were no major welterweight matchups on the card, there was a big shake-up in the division’s rankings. As such, former interim UFC champion Colby Covington moved up a spot, and that didn’t bode well with the fans.

Colby Covington hasn’t stepped inside the UFC octagon since his defeat against Joaquin Buckley in December 2024. Despite that, he has managed to stay in the top 15 of the division’s rankings.

Fans spark displeasure with Colby Covington’s UFC ranking

“Inactivity is lowkey the method if you’re looking to stay in the top 15,” a fan wrote, mocking the UFC rankings.

Another netizen pointed out how it has been almost four years since Covington won a fight in the UFC. “Last time Colby Covington won a fight was 1,431 days ago, vs. Jorge Masvidal. He has no wins over anyone in the top 15, yet somehow he’s ranked #13,” the user wrote. The fight against Jorge Masvidal took place at UFC 272 in March 2022, where ‘Chaos’ won via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, another fan had a similar reaction and commented: “Colby sitting at #13 with a win older than some people’s entire MMA fandom is the most boomer energy in the entire sport.” But amid that, a few other netizens also called for immediate action on the UFC rankings. “Should’ve removed Covington, too. Their last fights are a week apart, & Colby hasn’t won a fight in almost 4 years.”

Interestingly, another user dropped an interesting take. “American fighter has a special place in the @danawhite heart,” the fan claimed. Now, this may or may not be true. As of now, it is just a speculation from a fan that Dana White allegedly gives privileges to American fighters.

While Covington managed to stay in the top 15, former #1-ranked contender Shavkat Rakhmonov was removed from the welterweight rankings. After watching Rakhmonov using crutches recently, fans were worried for the undefeated welterweight fighter. With the rankings update, he is likely to stay away from the sport for a long time.

‘Chaos’, on the other hand, has fought at RAF 5, but his inactivity in the UFC does raise question on the UFC ranking system. Although this is a subjective opinion, White’s views on the UFC rankings are more concrete.

Dana White admits to “strange” UFC rankings

UFC rankings have received constant backlash from the fans. And for that, Dana White always gets tough questions to answer in front of the media. Just a few days back, White appeared in an interview with Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports. During the discussion, Fox raised the question about the displeasure towards the UFC rankings.

Fox asked: “In the latest rankings update, Colby Covington was moved down just one slot in the Welterweight rankings. The guy has fought once in 752 days and lost. His last win was in March of 2022. How does a guy like that stay in the top 15 for years after not fighting?” In response, White simply summed up his thoughts and admitted to the poor state of UFC rankings.

“It’s a great point,” said the UFC bossman. Shortly after White’s statement, Colby Covington himself addressed the backlash against his UFC rankings. He said, “It really doesn’t matter what Dana White thinks of me. I’m a world champion… Take me out of those rankings, but whatever, I’m still the biggest draw at welterweight. It makes no difference what number is next to my name.”

Covington surely showcases his confidence as the biggest draw at the welterweight division. Amid that, there are no announcements about his UFC return. It has already been over a year since his last fight against Joaquin Buckley, and maybe with a return, ‘Chaos’ can shut down the criticisms against him.