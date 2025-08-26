Dana White’s UFC Removes ‘Fighting Nerd’ From Rankings Ahead of Paris Card

After a year of global events in 2025, the UFC is set to return to Paris next month for its annual show, marking the promotion’s fourth visit to the city. On September 6, the Accor Arena will host a high-stakes middleweight clash between rising stars Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho, with the winner likely positioning themselves for a title shot in 2026.

The buildup to UFC Paris is already heating up. Ahead of the event, the Dana White & Co. released its latest lightweight rankings—reflecting standings before UFC Shanghai—known as the “non-Shanghai” rankings.

‘Fighting Nerd’s undefeated stars miss top 15 lightweight rankings before UFC Paris

Currently, Ilia Topuria sits atop the division, having claimed the belt at UFC 317 in June, ending Charles Oliveira’s bid to become a two-time champion. Topuria captured the title after Islam Makhachev vacated it, thereby making Topuria a two-division titleholder. Looking further down the list, the rest of the top 15 features familiar names such as Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira.

The 32-year-old Spanish fighter Joel Álvarez now occupies the No. 15 spot, pushing Mauricio Ruffy temporarily out of the rankings. Journalist John Morgan noted on X: “In a non-#UFCShanghai rankings update, the revolving door at the No. 15 spot at lightweight spins again. Joel Álvarez returns to the lightweight rankings at No. 15, pushing Mauricio Ruffy off the list.”

Rankings are notoriously volatile — just days earlier, a different update had Ruffy reclaiming his spot at No. 15. That back-and-forth underscores how thin the margins are and how every fight outcome can ripple through contender standings.

When comparing their recent activity, Álvarez hasn’t fought since December 2024, whereas Mauricio Ruffy has remained active, last appearing in March at UFC 313 on the undercard of Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev, and previously at UFC 309 for the blockbuster Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic PPV. Importantly, Ruffy remains undefeated in the promotion.

Meanwhile, Brazilian fighters struggled through 2025, going 0-10 in UFC action until Johnny Walker broke the streak with a win over Zhang Mingyang at UFC Shanghai. Looking ahead, Fighting Nerd’s stars Ruffy and Caio Borralho will feature on the Paris main card, with victories that could lift Brazil’s divisional record to 3-10.

Dricus Du Plessis shares predictions for UFC Paris

Earlier this month, the UFC middleweight division saw its biggest shake-up in nearly two years when Khamzat Chimaev dethroned Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319. With this victory, Chimaev dominated the Octagon, leaving no doubt and cementing himself as the first Chechen fighter to claim the promotion’s middleweight belt. However, even after this title change in Chicago, the division remains far from stable.

Looking ahead, the next chapter begins at UFC Paris on September 6, when top-ranked Nassourdine Imavov will face Brazilian contender Caio Borralho. Moreover, fans and analysts widely expect the winner to earn a title shot against Chimaev in 2026—a prospect that has caught Du Plessis’ attention.

Speaking to CBS Sports ahead of UFC 319, Du Plessis shared his thoughts on the upcoming clash: “Imavov has put in some work, and Caio Borralho—I rate him, I think he’s a really good fighter,” Du Plessis said. “I think Caio Borralho beats Imavov, in my opinion. I think he’s more all-around. Neither one of those fights really excites me right now. I’m fighting Khamzat Chimaev (Saturday). That’s the only thing that excites me right now.”

Now, the question turns to fans: Do you agree with Du Plessis’ prediction? Can Fighting Nerd’s Caio Borralho overcome Nassourdine Imavov, and will Mauricio Ruffy make his way into the top 15? Share your predictions in the comments below.