Dana White’s UFC Signs 11 New Fighters Days After Axing 6 Stars

The world of mixed martial arts can be pretty brutal for those who keep under-performing. The high-octane sport demands that the fighters deliver action-packed moments inside the Octagon for the world to remember. And if they fail to entertain the crowd, they get replaced by new names with the promise of unforgettable performances. Regardless of any developments in the UFC, this is one thing that has been consistent in the Dana White-led promotion.

As per the X account, UFC Roster Watch, six fighters were axed on 10th July 2025. Felipe dos Santos was the first name on the list of fighters being removed from the roster. With just one win and three losses in the UFC, dos Santos failed to make an impact in the promotion. Matt Brown was the next name. In contrast to dos Santos, ‘The Immortal’ had already announced his retirement a year ago after an illustrious career of 24-19. Trevin Giles, Ange Loosa, and Jordan Vicenic were also axed from the promotion, most likely because of their losing sprees.

But it was Viviane Araujo’s removal that shocked the fans. She’s 38 years old and on a one-fight losing streak, and she was also the #10 flyweight contender. However, losing to Tracy Cortez at UFC 317 got her off the roster.

Meanwhile, the promotion also hired three new faces on 10th July. The list includes former flyweight Lauren Murphy, light heavyweight Tuco Tokkos, and heavyweight Marcus Buchecha. It was as if the fight promotion gave them one more chance to prove themselves in the Octagon. ‘Lucky’ lost her fight at UFC Nashville, while Tokkos defeated Junior Tafa with a second-round submission. Buchecha, however, is yet to debut in the UFC. He is going to fight Martin Buday at UFC Abu Dhabi.

On July 15, 2025, UFC Roster Watch revealed the signing of eight more fighters into the organization. The new signees include Guilherme Uriel, Kaushik Saikumar, Jon Kunneman, Ramiro Jimenez, Josh Hokit, Manuel Exposito, Jose Delano, and Tommy Cuozzi. All of these names are set to land in DWCS 2025, on 19 August.

Remember when White gave an aspiring Tajikh fighter, Dorobshokh Nabotov, a chance after he pleaded at the UFC 308 press conference? While the UFC head honcho is pretty strict regarding the roster, he’s also one of the most generous fight promoters in the world. But is he the best fight promoter?

Kevin Lee and Eddie Hearn weigh in on Dana White’s stance as the best fight promoter

Dana White played a major role in lifting the UFC from a $2 million project to a $12.3 billion behemoth. He hypes the right matchups and ensures that the fans get what they desire the most. That makes him one of the best businessmen in the sport. But is he the best fight promoter? The former UFC contender, Kevin Lee, certainly likes to think so.

During a conversation with RJ Clifford, Lee said, “I’ll give credit to Dana. Dana’s probably the best promoter of our lifetime that we have. And you see him do things outside the box. You see him get these YouTubers, and get these streamers, and do stuff that other people wouldn’t necessarily risk. But you see the risks pay off. Some of these promoters, I look at what they do and I look at how they have things set up and what they’re trying to do. It doesn’t make much sense.”

On a separate occasion, even White’s rival, Eddie Hearn, lifted the UFC CEO as a commendable fight promoter. Talking to Ariel Helwani back in 2022, Hearn said, “I am not in awe of Dana White, but I have huge respect for him as a promoter. So if you say to me, are you the best promoter in boxing, it’s not even close, genuinely, not even close. But, Dana White, I see, is a trailblazer. Not just as a promoter, but in terms of the business, the brand, the way that sport or the brand has penetrated the global combat market…I can’t sit here and say I am a better promoter than Dana White.”

What do you think? Do you think the UFC head honcho is the best at what he does in the sport of MMA? Sound off in the comments.