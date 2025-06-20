Dana White’s UFC Signs Polish Duo With 27 Combined Wins After Cutting HoFer Linked to Conor McGregor Loss

Dana White is back at it, shaking up the UFC roster with a mix of fresh blood and emotional farewells. This time, the UFC boss pulled off a double signing that has fans buzzing across Europe. So, while one legend who fell during Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise bows out, two promising warriors from Poland are stepping in. But can they live up to the legacy of those who came before them?

Former KSW champions Jakub Wiklacz and Robert Ruchala are officially UFC fighters. Their combined record? A powerful 27 wins between them. As confirmed by MMAOrbit on Instagram, “The UFC have signed Polish duo and former KSW champions Jakub Wiklacz (16-3-2 BW) and Robert Ruchala (11-1 FW).”

Ruchala, 27, held interim gold in KSW’s featherweight division. His only loss came against Salahdine Parnasse, a name considered to be among Europe’s elite. Meanwhile, Wiklacz, 28, boasts a deeper resume, having defended his KSW bantamweight belt three times. With sharp ground skills and calm under pressure, he’s no stranger to five-round wars.

What makes this signing special? Joanna Jędrzejczyk, Poland’s first UFC champ and a Hall of Famer herself, helped unveil their entry into the UFC via a video posted on Instagram. With her seal of approval, expectations just went up tenfold.

Polish fighters have made waves in the Octagon before. Jędrzejczyk carved her name in gold by knocking out Carla Esparza to win the strawweight title in 2015 and went on to have a legendary career with wins over Jessica Andrade, Claudia Gadelha, and Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Years later, Jan Blachowicz brought the light heavyweight strap to Poland by stopping Dominick Reyes at UFC 253. Now, Ruchala and Wiklacz look to add their names to this proud list. But it won’t be easy.

Let’s not forget Dana White and the UFC have been on a signing spree lately. Former Bellator champs like Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and Patchy Mix joined the ranks this year. Aaron Pico is also set to debut against Movsar Evloev in Abu Dhabi. But so far, Pitbull and Mix have fallen short in their debuts. It’s a reminder: big names outside the UFC still need to prove themselves inside it.

And just as some doors open, others close. While there is an influx of fresh new names in Dana White’s promotion, the MMA sphere was left with a heavy heart when it was announced that the ‘King of Rio’ is no longer a part of the UFC roster.

Dana White expands UFC roster as the MMA sphere bids goodbye to the ‘King of Rio’

There are exits in MMA that feel like retirements. And then there are those that feel like the end of an era. Jose Aldo’s latest departure? That one stings. After months of speculation, the final curtain has fallen on a career that helped define an entire generation of featherweights.

Aldo’s second run in the Octagon at bantamweight was supposed to be a swan song. Instead, it ended with silence. First came a razor-thin decision loss to Mario Bautista. Then another close call, this time to Aiemann Zahabi at UFC 315 in Montreal. That fight marked the tipping point. Aldo removed his gloves in the cage and hinted he might be done. Now, it’s confirmed.

In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram, Aldo wrote, “The cage has always been my place. The Struggle, My Life. Today, I end this cycle with my soul in peace. I’m not going back because I have already fulfilled my purpose — with blood, sweat, discipline and honor. Been years of totally focused and dedicated to this.Now it’s time to live and enjoy alongside my family, to help those who are starting and to inspire beyond the octagon. Thanks to those who walked with me. Happy for all I’ve achieved!”

For those who watched him rise from WEC terror to UFC kingpin, the retirement carries weight. Aldo retires with a 14-9 UFC record, but more importantly, he holds the most successful featherweight title defenses in the promotion’s history, seven straight, before running into Conor McGregor’s famed left hand at UFC 194.

In the end, Jose Aldo’s departure from Dana White’s promotion marks the end of a golden chapter, but the Octagon doesn’t stay still for long. As one legacy fades into history, another begins to write itself. With the arrival of Ruchala and Wiklacz, the UFC signals not just a shift in talent but a passing of the torch. Can these Polish standouts rise where others have stumbled? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!