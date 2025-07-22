brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/UFC

Dana White’s UFC Vegas 108 in Jeopardy as Fighter Grows Tiresome After Opponent’s Injury Hiatus

BySuryakant Das

Jul 22, 2025 | 12:41 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Just when Dana White seems to be catching his breath after back-to-back UFC bangers, trouble brews ahead. The highly anticipated clash between Azamat Bekoev and Torrez Finney at UFC Vegas 108 now appears to be scrapped. After persistently calling out Finney, Bekoev was finally granted his wish for the August 2, 2025, bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. But now, it seems Bekoev will have to wait slightly longer for his shot at Finney.

When a fan  asked Bekoev about his dream fight, he jokingly mentioned Torrez Finney. What started as a joke was taken seriously by the UFC, who went ahead and booked the matchup. However, it seems the fight wasn’t favored by the fight gods, as Finney has now withdrawn due to unknown reasons. Azamat Bekoev took to his X handle to break the news as he took shots at his opponent, “From day one, I had a feeling that he would not show up to the fight. If he doesn’t show me broken bones, he’s scared. My management team is working on my new fight. Nothing confirmed.” 

This was supposed to be one heck of a fight, as both fighters are undefeated in their UFC careers and riding impressive winning streaks. Bekoev is on an eight-fight winning streak, while Finney boasts a sixteen-fight streak. Fortunately for Bekoev, his team did find a fight for him, thus saving Dana White’s face for Vegas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

After the fallout, Azamat Bekoev will now clash with Yousri Belgaroui, who is relatively new to the world of MMA, holding a professional record of 8 wins and 3 losses. ‘Baby Face Assassin’ took the fight on a weeks’ notice, and it will be his promotional debut after winning his last bout against Taiga Iwasaki at the Contender Series in 2024. Now that UFC Vegas 108 is somehow saved, let’s have a look at what it has to offer.

What’s inside Dana White’s upcoming UFC Vegas 108 card?

Set to take place at the UFC Apex, UFC Vegas 108 features some of the most anticipated matchups between rising stars. The event will be headlined by a flyweight bout between Tatsuro Taira and Amir Albazi. Taira, coming off a loss to Brandon Royval, is eager to get back in the win column, while Albazi is also seeking redemption after suffering a defeat in his last outing against Brandon Moreno. The event will have Chris Duncan taking on Mateusz Rębecki in the Co-main event. Well, let’s have a look at the entire fightcard lineup.

Main card: 

What’s your perspective on:

Did Torrez Finney dodge a bullet, or is Azamat Bekoev just too intimidating for him?

Have an interesting take?

Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro Taira

Chris Duncan vs. Mateusz Rębecki

Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics

Karol Rose vs. Nora Cornolle

Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Danny Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos

Prelims: 

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Rinya Nakamura vs. Nathan Fletcher

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Tresean Gore

Nick Klein vs. Andrey Pulyaev

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Piera Rodriguez vs. Ketlen Souza

Felipe Bunes was scheduled to fight Andre Lima in a flyweight bout, but he withdrew due to unknown reasons, resulting in the fight being canceled by the UFC. UFC Vegas 108 has been marred by a slight bit of bad luck, but aside from Lima and Finney, all other fighters are still set to compete.

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Did Torrez Finney dodge a bullet, or is Azamat Bekoev just too intimidating for him?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved