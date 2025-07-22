Dana White’s UFC Vegas 108 in Jeopardy as Fighter Grows Tiresome After Opponent’s Injury Hiatus

Just when Dana White seems to be catching his breath after back-to-back UFC bangers, trouble brews ahead. The highly anticipated clash between Azamat Bekoev and Torrez Finney at UFC Vegas 108 now appears to be scrapped. After persistently calling out Finney, Bekoev was finally granted his wish for the August 2, 2025, bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. But now, it seems Bekoev will have to wait slightly longer for his shot at Finney.

When a fan asked Bekoev about his dream fight, he jokingly mentioned Torrez Finney. What started as a joke was taken seriously by the UFC, who went ahead and booked the matchup. However, it seems the fight wasn’t favored by the fight gods, as Finney has now withdrawn due to unknown reasons. Azamat Bekoev took to his X handle to break the news as he took shots at his opponent, “From day one, I had a feeling that he would not show up to the fight. If he doesn’t show me broken bones, he’s scared. My management team is working on my new fight. Nothing confirmed.”

This was supposed to be one heck of a fight, as both fighters are undefeated in their UFC careers and riding impressive winning streaks. Bekoev is on an eight-fight winning streak, while Finney boasts a sixteen-fight streak. Fortunately for Bekoev, his team did find a fight for him, thus saving Dana White’s face for Vegas.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

After the fallout, Azamat Bekoev will now clash with Yousri Belgaroui, who is relatively new to the world of MMA, holding a professional record of 8 wins and 3 losses. ‘Baby Face Assassin’ took the fight on a weeks’ notice, and it will be his promotional debut after winning his last bout against Taiga Iwasaki at the Contender Series in 2024. Now that UFC Vegas 108 is somehow saved, let’s have a look at what it has to offer.

What’s inside Dana White’s upcoming UFC Vegas 108 card?

Set to take place at the UFC Apex, UFC Vegas 108 features some of the most anticipated matchups between rising stars. The event will be headlined by a flyweight bout between Tatsuro Taira and Amir Albazi. Taira, coming off a loss to Brandon Royval, is eager to get back in the win column, while Albazi is also seeking redemption after suffering a defeat in his last outing against Brandon Moreno. The event will have Chris Duncan taking on Mateusz Rębecki in the Co-main event. Well, let’s have a look at the entire fightcard lineup.

Main card:

Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro Taira

Chris Duncan vs. Mateusz Rębecki

Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics

Karol Rose vs. Nora Cornolle

Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Danny Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos

Prelims:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rinya Nakamura vs. Nathan Fletcher

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Tresean Gore

Nick Klein vs. Andrey Pulyaev

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Piera Rodriguez vs. Ketlen Souza

Felipe Bunes was scheduled to fight Andre Lima in a flyweight bout, but he withdrew due to unknown reasons, resulting in the fight being canceled by the UFC. UFC Vegas 108 has been marred by a slight bit of bad luck, but aside from Lima and Finney, all other fighters are still set to compete.