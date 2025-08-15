Dana White’s Urged to Axe ‘Evil Charles Oliveira’ as UFC 319 Loses Its Fourth Fight

The UFC 319 card stands out as one of the best spectacles of the year so far. Sure, Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev’s clash for the middleweight title serves as the crown jewel, but the undercard also delivered plenty of intrigue. Still, last-minute cancellations of several exciting fights left fans and Dana White disappointed and fuming!

A lightweight showdown between King Green and Diego Ferreira fell apart just ahead of the Chicago card. Green suffered an unfortunate injury that made him unable to perform in front of a packed arena against such a dangerous opponent. As the event drew closer, weigh-ins raised concerns—fans wondered if anyone would miss weight. Unfortunately, those fears became reality.

Bryan Battle was set for a middleweight bout against Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC 319, but the matchup collapsed at the weigh-ins. ‘The Butcher’ hit the scale at 190 lbs, exceeding the 186 lb non-title middleweight limit, making him the only fighter to miss weight. Reports initially claimed Battle would forfeit 30% of his purse, but officials later confirmed the entire fight was scrapped from the card.

With that cancellation, UFC 319 reached its fourth fight to drop out. Karin Silva vs. JJ Aldrich disappeared from the lineup after Aldrich suffered an injury. The TUF: Team Cormier vs. Team Sonnen season finale between Rodrigo Sezinando and Daniil Donchenko also shifted to next month’s UFC Noche Fight Night card.

Once the news broke, fans quickly turned on Battle for missing weight multiple times. Many demanded Dana White cut him from the roster, calling him “Evil Charles Oliveira” for his brash personality and striking resemblance to the former 155 lb champion. They blasted his lack of professionalism ahead of such a massive card, with reactions ranging from playful banter to outright harsh criticism. So, let’s dive into what they had to say about the debacle.

Fans demand Dana White cut Bryan Battle after UFC 319 weight miss

After hearing that Bryan Battle had missed weight, one user wasted no time commenting, “Cut Bryan Battle,” showing utter disappointment with the middleweight fighter. Another fan added to the frustration by writing, “We can never have nice things, man.” While this comment was aimed at the fight, it could just as easily apply to the entire card, which has now seen four cancellations.

Another user chimed in, “Didn’t he miss weight last time too??? Dude lost any fans he had after that fight with the French guy lmao.” That memory is spot-on—Battle came in at 175 pounds for his last fight against Randy Brown at UFC 310, which was a welterweight bout. He has now missed weight in the middleweight division, and before that, he also came in two pounds over against Gabriel Green , forfeiting 30% of his purse.

One more fan pointed out, “I thought he got fined 30% of his purse and it was on.” Initially, it did seem like the deal between him and the UFC would hold. However, it’s now clear that Battle won’t be fighting at UFC 319 inside the United Center. Another frustrated user took it up a notch, asking, “How does he keep missing weight?” The real reason behind Battle’s UFC 319 miss remains unknown, but fans are hoping for answers soon. Maybe the Ruziboev rejected this fight themselves as Battle came out 4 pounds over!

With that being said, another highly anticipated fight with plenty of hype behind it has been cancelled! Still, fans can breathe a sigh of relief that Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis’ showdown became official without any weight-related controversy. So, what do you think about the UFC 319 fight cancellations? Which one has you the most bummed out? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!