Jake Paul extends an open invitation to Jon Jones after the UFC legend publicly demands his release from the promotion.

The offer instantly reignites fan demand for one of MMA's longest-running dream fights.

One fan's reaction to the hypothetical sums up exactly what it would mean for Dana White.

Jake Paul’s growing role in combat sports just triggered another round of speculation across the MMA world. This time, the name at the center of it all is Jon Jones. After the former UFC champion publicly asked for his release from the promotion following disputes over the White House card, Jake Paul didn’t hesitate to extend an invitation. And the moment he did, fans immediately started dreaming up a fight that has hovered over the sport for years: Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou.

“Yeah, 100%! Jon, you’re always welcome to come over to MVP,” Paul told Netflix Sports. “We’ll get it popping, and we’ll get you paid what you deserve.”

‘Bones’ has been in a public dispute with UFC boss Dana White for the past few days after being left off the upcoming White House card. The former two-division champion clarified in a lengthy statement on social media that the negotiations were real and claimed he received a “lowball” offer despite being willing to fight. He even revealed he had undergone stem cell treatment for his hip issues and was preparing for camp before talks collapsed.

At the same time, another key piece of the puzzle has already moved outside the UFC. Francis Ngannou, the man many fans long believed should fight Jones, is now competing under the MVP banner after leaving the PFL. The former UFC heavyweight champion returns to MMA on May 16, facing Philipe Lins on the same card headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano.

That coincidence instantly sparked speculation. If Jake Paul’s MVP now houses Ngannou and is openly welcoming Jones, could the promotion actually make one of the most talked-about heavyweight fights in MMA history? Realistically, the situation remains complicated. Jones is still under UFC contract, and historically, the promotion has rarely released stars who can still headline events. But the possibility alone was enough to ignite fan discussions online.

Fans rally behind Jake Paul to book Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones outside the UFC

One fan wrote, “Jones vs Ngannou please.” Sometimes the simplest reaction says the most. For years, this has been one of MMA’s biggest what-if matchups. Jones dominated the light heavyweight division with 11 title defenses before moving up and capturing the heavyweight crown. Francis Ngannou built his reputation as arguably the hardest puncher in UFC history, and since exiting the promotion, has also stepped into the squared circle against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Put those two skill sets together, and it’s easy to understand why fans still chase the fantasy.

Another fan wrote, “Jake could lowkey do the funniest thing ever and make Jones vs Ngannou on MVP. Dana would get a heart attack.” The humor here reflects something deeper: the rivalry between Jake Paul’s MVP and the UFC. Fans know how unlikely it is for Dana White’s promotion to release Jones. But the thought of an outside promoter landing the sport’s biggest “what-if” fight? That would shake the industry.

Someone else added, “Tell you what, I like Jake a whole lot more than I do Dana nowadays. I hope MVP takes over UFC.” That reaction highlights a growing divide among fans about fighter pay and promotion control. Jake Paul frequently positions MVP as fighter-friendly, often promising better financial opportunities. Whether that promise holds up long term is another question, but the messaging clearly resonates with some fans.

One fan added, “If Jake can make Jones vs Francis that would be crazy.” “Crazy” might actually be the perfect word. From a sporting perspective, the matchup has everything: two dominant champions of their era, a long rivalry built on negotiation drama, and genuine curiosity about how their styles would clash.

And finally, another fan wrote, “Not Jake taking all ex UFC fighters lol.” There’s also a layer of irony here. Over the last few years, several high-profile names like Francis Ngannou and Nate Diaz have explored opportunities outside the UFC. Whether that represents a real shift in the sport or just isolated cases is still up for debate.

Just a few years ago, the idea of a YouTuber-turned-promoter potentially facilitating one of MMA’s biggest dream fights would have sounded absurd. Today, with Netflix entering the space, MVP promoting major cards, and fighters exploring opportunities outside traditional promotions, those scenarios don’t seem quite as impossible.

For now, the Jones vs. Ngannou fight remains exactly what it has always been: one of MMA’s biggest hypotheticals. But Jake Paul’s open invitation just reminded fans that the door might not be completely closed.