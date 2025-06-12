Daniel Cormier Accepts Mistake After Sharing False Update on Ben Askren’s Situation

Ben Askren’s battle with pneumonia had really shaken the MMA world. But along with the concern, some serious misunderstandings started to spread about the veteran’s condition. Middleweight contender Caio Borralho mistakenly thought the former welterweight had passed away and wrote on X, “R.I.P. Ben Askren! Prayers for the family right now.” The post was quickly corrected by fans and later deleted. Then came Daniel Cormier, who also shared what seemed like a positive update.

The former two-division UFC champion shared on his YouTube channel, “I wanna report to you guys that he’s now back home in Wisconsin. He’s with his family, his beautiful wife, Amy.Everybody is just kind of praying that Ben gets better and we can start moving forward with life for Ben. It’s so sad” Since Cormier is Askren’s podcast partner, many assumed it was true that the former welterweight had finally made it home. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

It seems that in the whirlwind of information, Daniel Cormier also ended up misinterpreting what he meant to convey about his dear friend’s condition. He later took to social media to clarify that Askren hasn’t returned home. He’s actually reached a hospital in Wisconsin.

‘DC’ wrote on X, “He’s back in Wisconsin in a hospital. He isn’t home. Please keep praying for Ben. I should have been more clearer.” The former two-division champ and Olympian hasn’t shared any further details about whether Askren is still undergoing treatment or simply recovering in the hospital following the clarification.

But through all the confusion and mixed updates about Askren’s health, support for the fighter remained constant. Well-wishes have been pouring in from family, teammates, and friends. As the MMA veteran continues to deal with the illness, his wife Amy has responded with gratitude for all the love and support their family’s been receiving.

Ben Askren’s wife reacts to the support of the MMA world

Ben Askren’s wife, Amy, has been the one keeping fans updated while her husband battles pneumonia. She is overwhelmed with the support the 40-year-old has received during this tough time. Wanting to give some love back, she took to Instagram to thank everyone for standing by their side.

She wrote on her Facebook post, shared on Instagram story, “Feeling so incredibly thankful for our friends and community. It’s times like this that remind you how truly blessed you are. I feel God moving through the love and support we have received. I’m sorry if I haven’t had the chance to respond to you, but know I’ve seen your messages, and each one has meant so much to me. Please keep praying for Ben.”

The prayers are definitely going up for Ben Askren as he remains in the hospital. More details about his condition will likely unfold as new updates come in. That being said, here’s hoping the wrestling maestro makes a full and speedy recovery.