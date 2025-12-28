Daniel Cormier Agrees to Take On Jon Jones in Hulk Hogan-Founded Promotion

MMA fans may have moved on, but Daniel Cormier still wants to settle the score from his long-standing rivalry with Jon Jones. At the peak of his career, Jones handed him his only two losses, leaving an unforgettable mark on DC’s resume. Now, ‘DC’ is eyeing a trilogy, though this time it won’t be in MMA. Years after retiring, he moved into the commentary booth while also coaching in his hometown of Gilroy.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones, living the life of a legend, has been traveling around the world, growing his brand and boosting his international profile. While ‘Bones’ focused on life outside the cage, Daniel Cormier stayed close to his family and helped train the next generation of fighters. Even with retirement, coaching, and his commentary work, Cormier has expressed his desire to face Jones in a RAF stint.

Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones at RAF?

Real American Freestyle (RAF), founded by WWE legend Hulk Hogan before his death, has quickly positioned itself as a second chapter for several former UFC veterans. Just last week, longtime UFC contender Yoel Romero captured the interim RAF light heavyweight title at the age of 48.

“These guys, they go make-they want money or they need money. And so they’re willing to do things that may not be beneficial to keeping your brand intact,” Daniel Cormier said while speaking with Josh Thomson on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, under the RAF banner, Romero will defend his interim title next month against 29-year-old UFC rising middleweight and current RAF LHW Bo Nickal in a title unification bout.

Naturally, that matchup fueled discussion and led Thomson to ask ‘DC’ whether it tempted him to return to wrestling.

“I’d wrestle the right guy. I wrestle like Jon Jones. Not wrestling your Romero, bro. I wouldn’t wrestle him. He’s still good, man. He’s like insanely good. I wrestle like a Jon Jones survival,” Daniel Cormier added.

Jan 2, 2015 Las Vegas, NV, USA UFC President Dana White separates Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier during the weigh in for their Light Heavyweight Title Bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Daniel Cormier quickly ruled out any possibility of facing Romero and instead turned his attention to Jon Jones. That rivalry, however, remains a sensitive topic for ‘Bones’, who has never appreciated Cormier repeatedly revisiting it. Jones defeated Cormier twice, but comission later overturned one of those wins after Jones tested positive for a banned substance.

Earlier this year,’DC’ once again brought up the idea of facing Jon Jones, even suggesting a bout in front of his family. Jones quickly fired back on social media, telling Cormier that he lives rent-free in his head.

Is Jones really living rent-free in Cormier’s mind?

During the UFC 318 weigh-in, someone asked Daniel Cormier where he would choose to fight his “enemy” if given the chance. Without mentioning Jon Jones by name, DC said he’d like to do it at his own house because “I kind of want the ability to kill him.” ‘Bones’ later fired back on X, writing, “Could you imagine getting your a– kicked for the third time in front of your wife and kids?”

After Jones, Cormier also addressed the remarks, calling him insecure. On his YouTube channel, ‘DC’ said, “I can’t let a person in my head. At this point in my life, there’s nothing we can do about it.”

Later, things escalated when Jon Jones spent Thanksgiving in Chechnya with warlord Ramzan Kadyrov and UFC middleweight champ Khamzat Chimaev. Daniel Cormier asked via social media, “Why is Jon Jones not with his family?”

Then, Jones seized the opportunity and slammed ‘DC’ publicly. “Imagine a man getting his a– kicked,” Jones began. “And years later he’s still pondering how I spend my holidays. Brother, that’s not concern. That’s a long term rental. Utilities included,” Jones wrote on X.

After seeing all the social media back-and-forth between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier, do you think the two will step back into the ring to finally settle their rivalry? Share your thoughts in the comments below.