Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik Among Other UFC Veterans to Lose Jobs After $7.7 Billion Paramount Deal

The UFC has entered a new era with its seven-year broadcasting deal with Paramount+, and this brings major changes. The $7.7 billion agreement ends the UFC’s traditional PPV model and shifts the promotion toward a subscription-based model. ESPN, which had been the UFC’s home for the past seven years, has now purged all its MMA on-air talent without extending contracts.

While this is a major business decision, it could also spark nostalgia among fans. ESPN chose not to renew contracts for top MMA personalities, including Daniel Cormier, Chael Sonnen, Dominick Cruz, and Jon Anik, highlighting a significant shift in the network’s priorities. Other MMA promotions, like PFL, continue their partnerships with ESPN, leaving these UFC legends at risk of losing their jobs.

“🚨BREAKING: ESPN will not renew the contracts of several UFC personalities, including Jon Anik, Dominick Cruz and Daniel Cormier, among others, according to a report from NY Post.” wrote Octagon Pulse on X.

Last year, Dana White and Co. decided not to continue with ESPN due to their “head-butting” relationship. However, for Cormier, who hosts the ‘Good Guy / Bad Guy’ show with UFC veteran Chael Sonnen, ESPN represented one of the best partnerships for the UFC in the last decade. Daniel Cormier also praised ESPN last December.

“ESPN is such a monster, and there is so much work to be done that I believe these people will be okay. There’s been some ups and downs in ESPN. It’s all learning and growing, but I got to tell you that the UFC on ESPN has really helped to elevate the UFC,” said Daniel Cormier last year on his YouTube channel.

With the end of the ESPN era, the UFC now opens a new chapter, and the promotion is keeping familiar faces on board during the transition. Megan Olivieri confirmed her new deal, noting in late December that it is “almost done.” Paul Felder and Michael Bisping have also finalized their deals, and in addition, Dana White has confirmed the rest of the broadcast booth.

Everything stays the same for the UFC after the Paramount jump

UFC longtime commentator Joe Rogan isn’t going anywhere, not for money but for the love of the sport. He will join the UFC-Paramount new deal. As Rogan has said before, he will leave the promotion when Dana White retires. Meanwhile, with the broadcasting shift, ESPN has cut some UFC analysts, while Paramount will serve as their new home.

UFC CEO Dana White confirmed last year that the play-by-play commentary booth will stay the same, and Joe Rogan, along with Jon Anik, will continue calling fights under the new Paramount deal.

“Everything’s staying the same as far as the team goes.” He added of Rogan, “Everything’s good for Joe Rogan. Joe Rogan has no problems in life whatsoever… Joe Rogan isn’t here at the UFC because of the money. He did the first 12 events for free. Joe Rogan has a time problem; that’s the only thing Joe Rogan has,” said Dana White on Pardon My Take.

The UFC’s new broadcasting deal will launch on January 24 with UFC 324, headlined by the interim lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje. Joe Rogan’s appearance on the card remains uncertain, as he only participates in select UFC numbered events. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if he joins the commentary team for this historic card.