Daniel Cormier Backs Conor McGregor to Fight at White House Over All-American Jon Jones

Despite being the face and biggest money-maker for Dana White and Co., Conor McGregor’s UFC return is still uncertain. Dana White recently shut down his fight against his most desirable opponent, Michael Chandler, at the UFC White House event on June 14. McGregor is still campaigning hard for a spot on the card. He has even gained support from an unexpected source, Daniel Cormier, a friend of his former rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

The UFC White House event is shaping up to be the biggest card of the year. Top fighters are lining up to feature. Former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is also pushing for a spot. TKO CEO Ari Emanuel confirmed the card will have only six to seven fights, leaving room for just one superstar, either Jon Jones or Conor McGregor. Who the UFC picks remains unknown. Daniel Cormier has already made his choice, siding with McGregor and explaining why.

Daniel Cormier sides with Conor McGregor, not Jon Jones

“I’ll say Conor McGregor.” Daniel Cormier leaned toward Irish star Conor McGregor over All-American Jon Jones while speaking to Sports Illustrated. “Listen, man, if you’re going to have the biggest fight card of all time, you got to have the biggest star the UFC has ever seen. Yeah, I say Conor McGregor.”

In terms of fan base, both Conor McGregor and Jon Jones seem like fan favorites. However, on paper, reality often sides with the Irishman’s star power. McGregor’s live-gate earnings and pay-per-view draws remain unmatched, with UFC 205 and UFC 229 setting historic benchmarks for the promotion. Jones, however, is still under scrutiny due to past blunders. This time, the landscape looks very different.

With the kickoff of the UFC-Paramount deal, the promotion has ditched its traditional PPV model. It’s also reported that the upcoming UFC White House event will likely not feature sponsors or a live audience, which raises a key question about McGregor’s role. Without pay-per-view revenue, sponsorships, or gate sales, what is the point of his star power if the UFC cannot fully leverage it?

However, it’s too soon to lose hope. According to veteran journalist Ariel Helwani, if McGregor does not compete in June, a July return is still possible. The UFC is planning a big PPV event around that timeframe, which could guarantee record-breaking numbers if McGregor fights.

For now, nothing is officially confirmed. One thing is clear: McGregor has a long list of potential opponents, and interim champion Justin Gaethje has now entered the mix.

Justin Gaethje addresses possible McGregor fight

In the absence of Conor McGregor, the person most affected is none other than Michael Chandler, who has been waiting for him since 2023. For McGregor, it could be just another fight, but for Chandler, it was a “red penty night” that would have guaranteed a big payday, securing the future for his kids and family. However, Dana White has recently dismissed that matchup for the card. “Not the fight we’re going with,” White confirmed.

As speculation continues, several familiar names have re-entered the discussion. Dustin Poirier and Jorge Masvidal have both been floated as potential opponents, though nothing has been finalized. More recently, interim champion Justin Gaethje has emerged as another possible option. Gaethje had previously distanced himself from a McGregor fight, choosing instead to focus on chasing undisputed gold.

However, with retirement conversations beginning to circulate around him, the lightweight contender might suddenly change his mind.

“That [McGregor fight] takes the opportunity to be the best in the world away from me. That’s why I fought so hard to get here. I have made the decision to not fight him, instead wait for a belt, and I think I would reconsider this time because of where we’re at.”

“So, I’m not against it. At all,” Justin Gaethje told Stephen A. Smith.

Now, with Justin Gaethje entering the race, he could put a splash of cold water on Michael Chandler’s dream. If McGregor does make his return at the White House event, who should be standing across from him in the Octagon? Share your thoughts below.