Daniel Cormier Breaks Silence With Emotional Message to TUF Fighter After UFC 319 Heartbreak

UFC 319 delivered highs and lows, but for Kazakhstan’s rising flyweight Alibi Idris, it was a night of heartbreak. Hailing from a nation that has produced elite talents like Shavkat Rakhmonov and Zhalgas Zhumagulov, the 31-year-old made his UFC debut after earning his contract through The Ultimate Fighter Season 33, training under Daniel Cormier while going head-to-head against fighters from Chael Sonnen’s team.

The season coincided with the 20th anniversary of The Ultimate Fighter, showcasing the search for top-tier talent in both the flyweight and bantamweight divisions. In the flyweight bracket, two fighters emerged as standouts: Joseph Morales, who captured victory on Chael Sonnen’s team, and Alibi Idris, the runner-up under Daniel Cormier’s guidance. Despite falling just short, Dana White & Co. signed Idris to the UFC, signaling faith in his potential. Even though Idiris had a strong tournament run, Joseph Morales submitted him in the TUF 33 flyweight final at UFC 319 (triangle choke, Round 2 — 3:04), earning the TUF contract.

Daniel Cormier hugs and motivates Kazakh TUF phenom following UFC 319 setback

Before stepping into the UFC, Alibi Idris made his mark on Kazakhstan’s regional circuits, compiling an impressive nine-fight winning streak. The Kazakh phenom turned heads on The Ultimate Fighter series, dispatching every opponent and coming close to securing a UFC contract—a milestone for any fighter—which he finally achieved earlier this month. At UFC 319, Dana White & Co. gave Idris the chance to avenge his TUF loss (which does not count on a pro MMA record). The result underscored how veteran composure and technical grappling can neutralize explosive striking — a trend increasingly defining the flyweight division.

In the early prelims’ opening bout, Joseph Morales, who previously competed in the promotion from 2017 to 2018, once again submitted Alibi Idris with a triangle choke, handing the 31-year-old his first UFC defeat and first professional loss, leaving the Octagon with a 0-1 record. After the fight, Daniel Cormier met Idris outside the cage, embracing him in a show of support that cameras captured for all to see.

The hug appeared to encourage Idris to stay resilient despite the setback. ‘DC’ later reposted the moment on Instagram alongside UFC commentator Joe Rogan, writing: “Very proud of Alibi and how he competed this year on TUF. Great job champ.”

The hug sent a clear message of resilience to Idris, urging him to rise above the setback. Daniel Cormier, known as one of the fiercest competitors of his era, also shows a supportive, empathetic side. As a father of four, he couldn’t stand to see a young fighter crumble over a single defeat, reinforcing that one loss does not define a career.

Take Merab Dvalishvili, now a dominant force in the bantamweight division. Earlier this year, he started with an 0-2 record but proved that relentless work ethic can outshine raw talent, ultimately defeating Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 and cementing his rise.

Daniel Cormier’s protégé speaks out after tough UFC debut loss

“Chasing the dream,” Alibi Idris wrote on X ahead of his UFC 319 bout, eyes shining with ambition and determination. The Kazakh prospect faced the seasoned Joseph Morales, who had fought across the United States against a diverse range of opponents, unlike Idris, whose experience came from a more limited circuit. Fighting out of California, Morales entered the Octagon with a 13-2 record, having honed his skills in promotions like Cage Warriors.

Many fans didn’t realize that Morales had previously competed in the UFC between 2017 and 2018. After suffering back-to-back losses, the promotion released him, making his UFC 319 return a rare second-chance story. The 32-year-old veteran seized the opportunity, while Idris, reflecting on his prior defeat against Morales, shared his thoughts in a heartfelt Instagram post:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Thanks to those who are near me, not for my victories, but for being Alibi. Whatever the result, it was a show full of emotions! First, I want to thank my coach @bigwoodmma702, my team @syndicatemma, and @aibekshokputov @erkinkush_mma for all their hard work. @altaev.rus.trainer @myrzagaliyev_galymzhan @dastan_amangeldy @murtazali.magomedow. Thank you to those beside me, not for my wins, but for being an Alibi. Whatever the outcome, it was a fight full of heart and emotion.”

Despite his recent setback in the UFC, Kazakh standout Alibi Idris continues to captivate fans. With Shavkat Rakhmanov sidelined since last year and rumors swirling that the bantamweight won’t return before year’s end, Idris is poised to become the most compelling Kazakh contender for fight enthusiasts.