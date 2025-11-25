Daniel Cormier Catches Strays as Islam Makhachev’s Golfing Clip Has Fans Buzzing

“Brother golf, don’t play golf because golf you lose like 0 calories,” Islam Makhachev once taunted former UFC double Champion Daniel Cormier for his questionable obsession with golf. Cormier’s AKA teammate found it physically unproductive, teasing him to come train at AKA instead. A year later, the tables seem to have turned.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Makhachev and Cormier’s relationship is built on banter and mutual respect for each other. While the Dagestani wrestler went for DC’s head with his sarcastic jabs, he seems to have followed in the heavyweight’s footsteps, picking up his hobby on the links.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Cormier finds himself in the Makhachev golfing saga

The newly-crowned welterweight champion recently shared a clip of himself hitting a particularly powerful drive that sent the ball shooting across the greens. That swing itself is commendable, setting him up for a good short game. However, people couldn’t help but draw connections with his AKA training partner, DC, who has a deep-seated love for golf.

Home of Fight posted the video on X with a cheeky caption: “😅⛳️ Islam Makhachev playing golf for the first time in his life. DC diet, now DC hobbies,” nudging Makhachev’s joke on following the ‘DC diet program’ to gain weight for his move up to 170 lbs. Fans followed suit in the comments.

One fan pulled Cormier directly into the mix, writing, “DC is having big influence on Islam.” Another user quoted Makhachev’s own words, commenting, “Bratha don’t play golf, because golf you lose like 0 calories.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Posting the infamous GIF of Cormier smiling into his screen, one user sarcastically added, “DC watches the video.” Another user wrote on the influence Cormier has had on the now double champ: “dc effect.” A disappointed “I don’t like this” Khabib meme found its way in the comments, too, emphasising Makhachev’s ironic shift to the golf course.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Others brought in direct comparisons with the golfing legend Tiger Woods, joking that Makhachev has surpassed ‘Big Cat’ when it comes to golf. Another fan brought the reverse Woods in MMA parallel, writing, “Nobody check Tigers grappling.”

It’s safe to say, Makhachev’s golfing video has created the exact buzz we expected. While Cormier finds himself catching strays in the midst of it all, it also underscores the endearing relationship both fighters share.

ADVERTISEMENT

The brotherly trio at AKA

Full of friendly banter and teasing, one of the most endearing and media-worthy aspects of the AKA gym is the bond Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and Daniel Cormier share. Often dissolving to poking fun at each other, Makhachev has often called out DC for his weight and eating habits, quipping, “he wants to eat all day … burgers, chips.” Cormier responded in full DC fashion, calling Makhachev a “weight bully,” highlighting their friendly dynamic.

However, beyond these jabs at each other, both fighters come from a place of mutual respect and familiarity. Speaking on Makhachev at AKA, Cormier revealed, “Islam’s looking to give back the wisdom that he has in sambo and in grappling. He’s just a special type of person, not only as an athlete, but as a man, because he wants to not only succeed, he wants to see people reach his level also.”

Furthermore, DC spoke on Makhachev’s future in the UFC. “For Islam Makhachev, I think the sky’s the limit. Because he is honestly even ahead of Khabib, even in the striking.” He continued, “He’s a special kid — is a special man, actually — he’s about to be 30, I think, which is nuts, because we met him when he was a baby. But he’s a special man, and I believe that the unique talent that he possesses is going to inspire a lot of people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Makhachev expresses a similar respect for his friend and coach at AKA. In fact, the former lightweight called Cormier to help “control” Khabib, who was heading the training camp with an iron fist. Sarcastically, he added, “Come to the camp, man… It’s gonna be also very good for you, brother, to lose weight.” Clearly, Makhachev and DC’s bond in the MMA world is something to envy. And it looks like Makhachev has taken on more than his grappling lessons.