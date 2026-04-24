Daniel Cormier Challenges Jon Jones to $50K Winner-Take-All Grudge Fight

The rivalry between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones may never end. Even as old men, sitting in their hypothetical wheelchairs, they may continue taking shots at each other. This became clear through their constant bickering, as they act as the opposing coaches in the Russian show, ALF, which premiered this year. Now, however, things are heating up between them once again.

A few days ago, the pair got into it once again. They started bickering during the show, which led to Jon Jones challenging Daniel Cormier to a one-minute fight, right then and there. Unfortunately, that didn’t end up happening, but ‘DC’ doesn’t appear to have given up on scrapping with ‘Bones’ a third time, as he issued a $50K challenge to his rival for a wrestling match between them.

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“Wrestling match?” Cormier said during an interview for the show. “15-0 American wrestling, international wrestling 10-0, Greco-Roman wrestling — anything that ends in the word wrestling, let me and Jones do it, and I’ll [win]. I told him, let’s bet. We can bet 50 grand apiece. We can bet 50 grand apiece before we go wrestle.”

Interestingly, the clip shared on X by Championship Rounds showed Jones was standing right behind Cormier, who failed to realize it. Jones appeared confused and dismissive of the claims that ‘DC’ was making during the interview.

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Regardless, this, of course, wasn’t the first time Cormier has made such bold claims. Cormier challenged Jones to a wrestling match before, leading to speculation about a fight between them. Despite the excitement among fans it generated, a fight hasn’t happened yet. The pair, of course, fought twice before for the light heavyweight title in 2015 and 2017.

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Although Jon Jones won both of those fights, the second one was overturned after the undefeated star tested positive for Turinabol. In any case, ‘Bones’ has since responded to Cormier’s challenge.

Jon Jones refuses to wrestle Daniel Cormier for $50K

Since the clip saw the light of day, Jones has taken to his Instagram story to share a response to the challenge. Although Jones didn’t make a snarky remark, he provided a firm answer, which Daniel Cormier may not like.

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“[Eye roll emoji] You’ve had your chance DC,” Jones wrote while sharing the clip.

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Daniel Cormier has long since retired, and these days, fans mostly see him on the UFC commentary desk alongside Joe Rogan. Jon Jones, on the other hand, still has an uncertain fighting future.

He initially announced his retirement last year. However, he quickly changed his mind upon learning about the UFC White House card. Although he promised to be on his best behavior to get a spot on the card. UFC CEO Dana White wasn’t ready to give him a chance.

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When the card was announced, and Jones’ name wasn’t on it, he started feuding with White. And for now, he appears to be back in retirement.

Would it have been exciting to watch Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones fight again? Absolutely! But given their age and Jones’ arthritis, they should stay off the mat. But what do you think?