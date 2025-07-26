Daniel Cormier Cites Daughter’s Death to Refute Jon Jones’ “Most Painful” Claim

Even after all these years, Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones remain in each other’s crosshairs. But in their most recent exchange, it wasn’t a fight or an insult that got the most attention. Following a brief encounter at the UFC 318 weigh-in show, ‘Bones’ went on a social media rant, alleging he was the greatest source of suffering in Cormier’s life. So, in response, ‘DC’ has decided to open up about the most traumatic moment of his life to knock down Jones’ latest dig.

It all began when Daniel Cormier was asked during the UFC 318 broadcast who he’d fight and where, if he could fight anyone. His humorous response was “at my house,” and when co-host Dan Hellie teased that it might rhyme with “Mon Mones,” Cormier laughed without naming anyone. However, that did not deter Jones from taking it personally.

He took some shots on ‘DC’ online, referring to himself as “the most painful thing that ever happened to that man’s life.” Now, the former double champion has addressed the matter on his YouTube channel, making it clear that he was not playing along. “Yeah, it did suck to lose,” he admitted. “And it hurt a lot more in 2017. It doesn’t hurt today. That’s eight years past. I’m not stuck on that.”

But then the 46-year-old went deeper. “You can’t say that you’re the most painful thing that’s happened in a person’s life when they’ve lost a child… or their father got murdered.” The statement surprised many fans and reminded them that Cormier’s history runs far deeper than all that we have seen in the cage.

His words were not for show. Cormier lost his three-month-old daughter, Kaedyn Imri Cormier, in an automobile accident in 2003. As for his father, he was killed when Cormier was just seven years old. Those are the true scars he bears, not his UFC losses. He said, “I never said it was going to be him. Never. Didn’t have to.”

Daniel Cormier also noted how easily things can get twisted: “The moment I say that, most people believe I’m talking about that guy. So, what do they do? Run to show him that.” For Cormier, the rivalry might live online, but it appears to be over for him emotionally. Whether Jon Jones lets it go is another story entirely. But why isn’t ‘DC’ clinging on to it like ‘Bones’ is?

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals Daniel Cormier’s true thoughts on Jon Jones

While Jon Jones continues to fire shots online, it appears that Daniel Cormier may not be playing the same game anymore. In a recent Russian interview translated by Hustle Show, Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed what ‘DC’ truly believes about Jones, and it’s not what you’d expect from a man who once stood across the cage from him with pure hatred in his heart.

‘The Eagle’ admitted that he never grew close to Jon Jones out of his loyalty to Cormier, but he did see a different side. “When we talked about pure skills, me and Cormier, I know that Cormier himself holds Jon Jones’ fighting skills in high regard,” said the former lightweight champion.

Meanwhile, ‘Bones’ appears to be in limbo, having retired, unretired, and considering a return to the UFC’s White House card in 2026. Dana White, however, is not convinced, claiming that he cannot risk things going wrong in such a high-profile position. Cormier, on the other hand, looks to have let go. And thanks to Khabib Nurmagomedov, now we know just how much.