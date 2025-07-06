Daniel Cormier Claims Conor McGregor Made Khabib Famous — UFC Fans Erupt

Daniel Cormier understands what it takes to elevate a fighter to the level of worldwide superstardom. He’s seen his longtime teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov go from a dominant but underappreciated champion to an international phenomenon, and he credits Conor McGregor with much of that success. As the UFC looks ahead to fresh rivalries, ‘DC’ feels the model created by McGregor and ‘The Eagle’ may be repeated, this time with Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria.

Cormier admits he does not have a cordial relationship with McGregor, most likely owing to the Irishman’s heated rivalry with his pal Khabib. Even so, Cormier isn’t afraid to give McGregor the credit he deserves. ‘DC’ stated in a recent interview, “I respect and appreciate him for being that guy for my brother Khabib. Because without Conor McGregor, Khabib doesn’t go to the moon. You need that guy.”

Prior to their fateful encounter in 2018, Nurmagomedov was well-known in the MMA world, but it was the chaos, drama, and scale of the McGregor fight that cemented his reputation. According to Cormier, the message is clear: even the toughest opponents can wind up assisting one another. “While you may not like each other, you may need each other to go to the next level,” he said.

That’s why he sees parallels to McGregor-Khabib in the growing conflict between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria. Makhachev and Topuria, like their predecessors, provide the ideal stylistic clash of a dominant grappler vs. a sharp, dangerous striker, and their verbal jabs are already heating up the story.

The Makhachev-Topuria rivalry has not exploded yet, but all the elements are there. ‘El Matador’ has accused the former lightweight champion of avoiding him, while participants are impatiently waiting for a matchup between the two despite all the war of words. The delay is simply increasing the tension for the fans who wish to see the inevitable clash.

If the bout takes place, it might serve the same function as the Irishman’s previous fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov: to bring both guys into the spotlight. “Ilia and Islam might be Conor and Khabib for each other,” Cormier said, implying that another era-defining rivalry could emerge. But did Conor McGregor actually give a boost to Nurmagomedov’s career? Well, the fans surely are against ‘DC’ on this take.

Fans go off on Daniel Cormier over Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov claim

Daniel Cormier’s effort to credit Conor McGregor with catapulting Khabib Nurmagomedov to global superstardom was surely not well received by fans. While the former champion said that the McGregor fight was a watershed moment in Nurmagomedov’s career, many fans were skeptical. In fact, several argued that DC’s decision missed Khabib’s years of dominance and the character he created on his own.

“Khabib achieved it on his own. He won that fight, and he is loved because of the way he carried himself with dignity & honor,” one fan argued. Another noted that while mainstream fans may have missed the rise, hardcore fans did not: “Only casuals didn’t know Khabib before Conor.” The idea was echoed in a more pointed jab: “Every TRUE MMA fan saw Khabib’s rise even before McBurger planned to return.”

Others agreed with Cormier, believing that ‘The Notorious’ drew a lot of attention to the fight. “Conor made him famous and overhyped,” one fan commented, while another emphasized that “Khabib wouldn’t be anywhere near his level of ‘fame’ without Conor.”

Some saw the Nurmagomedov legacy as being tied to that particular moment of crossover attention, with one commenter writing, “Khabib should be thankful to Conor for everything he has now.” Regardless of the Dagestani’s talent, the fight with McGregor catapulted him into a different orbit in the eyes of these supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, there was also a group that felt the gratitude should have gone in the opposite direction. In their opinion, McGregor benefited just as much, if not more, from the rivalry. “He should thank Khabib for giving him a title shot right at his comeback,” one fan remarked, referring to the buildup.

Another did not mince words: “Conor should thank Khabib for giving him the biggest fight of his career.” While Cormier’s reasoning was not fully one-sided, the fan response made one thing clear: the McGregor-Khabib rivalry remains a topic on which everyone takes sides, and no one holds back.