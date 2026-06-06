Daniel Cormier Claims Jon Jones Rejected 7-Figure Offer to Avoid Wrestling Him

One of the most heated rivalries in MMA history seems to be getting a new chapter, and it involves more behind-the-scenes chaos than one could imagine. Just a day ago, the head of ALF Global, Alfredo Auditore, revealed on Instagram that a Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier trilogy bout has been “almost confirmed” by both sides and that it would take place under Russia’s PWL (Professional Wrestling League).

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However, now DC has stated that his arch-nemesis Jon Jones has officially declined the massive 7-figure offer to face him in a pure wrestling match, and according to him, Jones is terrified of getting blanked on the mats.

“Jon Jones and I, that is a 10-0 match every single time. I know it, and he knows it,” DC said on his Instagram. “Alfredo spoke about it the other day, and I will tell you. He is telling you the truth that they are trying to make a competition between Jon Jones and I come together.

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“Here’s the problem, though; this is what people don’t tell you, not even Alfredo. The reality is, as I told you guys before, you don’t have to goad me into this wrestling match. I know for a fact I will beat him 10-0 at 47 years old… He also knows I’m going to beat him 10-0; that’s why he won’t wrestle me. He will not wrestle me.”

According to Daniel Cormier, the money on the table is in the millions, but ‘Bones’ is already trying to move the goalposts to protect his ego by asking for a change in the rules.

“The amount of money that has been offered to us to do a wrestling match is seven figures, to wrestle,” he added. ” You tell me to wrestle for that? I’m in all day. But again, he knows I’m going to beat him 10-0. So the stipulations start. Then it’s me going, ‘Well, I wanna wrestle.’ If we’re gonna do it, let’s wrestle. You’re a wrestler, I am a wrestler.[He goes], ‘No, let’s grapple.’ 10 minutes? ‘No, let’s make that eight minutes.’ Ok! ‘Let’s do submission only.’ I said, ‘No, I’m not gonna do it.'”

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This suggests that while DC wanted to wrestle in an all-out wrestling match, Jones wanted it to be more like a grappling match in a BJJ tournament. As a result, despite it being a seven-figure offer and both parties being interested, the negotiations have fallen apart.

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It is worth noting that this actually marks the second time Jones has ducked Cormier’s wrestling invitations. During the shooting of their ALF Reality series, ‘DC’ famously challenged ‘Bones’ to a live-set wrestling match with $50,000 of his own money on the line, something Jon Jones simply laughed off.

But now, it’s way more than $50,000 on the line, according to Cormier. However, ‘Bones’ has yet to comment on these recent claims of him declining the fight. What we do know is that the former heavyweight champion is looking forward to staying active, as he recently confessed that he wants to wrestle, but under the RAF banner instead.

Jon Jones claims he wants to wrestle in the RAF

‘Bones’ currently holds a 2-0 edge in their rivalry, although their UFC 214 rematch was later overturned to a no-contest after Jones tested positive for an anabolic steroid turinabol. Since then, DC, for his part, has called Jones out for a wrestling match. In January, the 47-year-old even predicted he would win the bout 10-0 back in the RAF. At the time, too, Jon Jones refused to respond.

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As Daniel Cormier continues to slam Jon Jones for reportedly dodging a seven-figure payout for a wrestling match in Russia this time, ‘Bones’ seems to be focused on a completely different mat. His feud with Dana White over the White House card snub has driven Jones out of the UFC, and he’s already hired a high-profile lawyer to help him get out of his contract with the promotion.

During a recent appearance on the Netflix broadcast for the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano fight, ‘Bones’ made it clear he’s ready to move on and explore life as a free agent. This transition includes a return to his wrestling roots under the Real American Freestyle (RAF) banner.

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While celebrating Gable Steveson’s debut win at RAF 09, the former heavyweight champion took the stage with Chael Sonnen and made a stunning confession.

“Guys, I will say it’s so good to be back with the wrestling community,” Jones told Chael Sonnen on stage. “I love you guys, and I miss you guys. I would absolutely love to wrestle with you guys.”

However, the true obstacle remains the UFC; while the promotion allowed other contracted fighters such as Arman Tsarukyan to compete in the RAF, the bridge-burning session between Jon Jones and Dana White is at an all-time high.

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Whether it’s freestyle or a new venture, ‘Bones’ seems determined to prove that he isn’t retiring from MMA—just from the UFC.