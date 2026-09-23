Daniel Cormier Clears the Air After Being Accused of Same Act He Criticized Gable Steveson For

Gable Steveson, after losing to Sean Sharaf in just 12 seconds at UFC 331, is already facing a string of criticism for his performance. However, the 26-year-old’s decision to exit the arena before Bruce Buffer announced the official result also raised questions about his sportsmanship. The gesture rubbed Daniel Cormier the wrong way, who vehemently criticized Steveson for it.

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“You let that man get his hand raised, and you stand there no matter how you feel,” DC said during the broadcast. “You can’t be a great winner and then an ungrateful loser.”

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Though Cormier initially drew support for his remarks, a video of him committing a similar act soon began resurfacing. Social media accounts circulated a clip of him angrily shoving John McCarthy in an apparent attempt to leave the cage after Jon Jones knocked him out at UFC 214. After the video went viral, many accused ‘DC’ of doing the very thing he’d criticized Steveson for. The former champion, however, doesn’t seem to remember the incident at all.

“Wait, I did that?” Cormier posted on X.

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“Honestly, this is what I mean when I say I remember nothing from after the kick landed until,” he wrote in a subsequent post. “I got into the ambulance, and 9 years later I still can’t find the memory. Every time I see something from that night post-knockout, it’s the first time I’ve seen it. That’s crazy.”

While fans grilled Cormier for nearly storming out of the Octagon, his situation differs from Steveson’s. ‘DC’ didn’t actually leave the cage. Instead, the Louisiana native composed himself and stuck around for Joe Rogan’s post-fight interview, where he broke down after suffering his second defeat to Jones.

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It also marked the first time Cormier nearly displayed poor sportsmanship before ultimately correcting himself. However, A different former UFC fighter drew fans’ ire for actually leaving the Octagon before the official fight announcement.

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Back in 2012, Forrest Griffin stormed out of the venue before Bruce Buffer could announce the result against Tito Ortiz. Eventually, the 47-year-old made his way back to the Octagon, where officials finally declared him the winner. Griffin later explained that he prematurely left the arena out of frustration, thinking his performance was unimpressive.

Dana White was particularly angered by how Griffin conducted himself that night. As such, even years after the incident, the UFC CEO drew a comparison to Gable Steveson’s situation.

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“Anything is possible when two guys get in there and start fighting,” White said at the post-fight presser. “When you’re in that situation, obviously he had huge expectations on himself; it happens. “Forrest Griffin f—ing ran out of the Octagon when he won the fight. These things happen.”

Now, Gable Steveson might be facing the wrath of fans and experts for how his outing unfolded last week. But it turns out the Minnesota native didn’t make the call to leave the venue before the final decision.

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Jon Jones takes responsibility for Gable Steveson’s unruly exit after UFC 331 loss

Right after Steveson’s brutal knockout loss, cameras panned to Jon Jones, who shared a concerning reaction to his protege being flatlined on the canvas. Next thing we know, the 26-year-old had left the venue with his team, including ‘Bones’. Just like with Cormier, many found the decision surprising, but Jones revealed it was actually his call to get Gable out of the building.

“I’ve seen some reports online, and I really wanted to clear the air. It was my decision to take Gable straight to the back after the fight. Honestly, it was the first time in this situation for me, and my instant reaction was to get my friend to the back to make sure he was ok.

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“Gable’s work ethic and will to win is there, and I stand by him and believe he will go on to be one of the best heavyweights in the UFC. He will be back; I’m sure of it,” he said in a post on X.”

For Jones, it was understandable to panic right after Steveson suffered the first knockout loss of his career. Still, the debate continues over whether the former NCAA champion and Olympian stayed until the decision was announced. However, the more concerning issue is that Steveson’s abrupt exit could set a precedent for other fighters to leave the cage before the official announces the final decision. Hopefully, that won’t be the case.

That said, Steveson is expected to learn from his mistakes and come back even stronger without inviting further criticism his way.