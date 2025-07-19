Daniel Cormier Compares Conor McGregor, Jon Jones With Viral Coldplay Concert ‘Cheating’ Moment

It was supposed to be about Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway. But at the UFC 318 presser, Daniel Cormier did what only he can do: steal the show without even trying. Sitting as one of the panelists, the former double champ went off script, combining Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, and a cheating controversy at a Coldplay concert into one weird but unforgettable segment.

As Daniel Cormier and others talked about emotions and legacy, it was quite obvious that one of MMA’s most legendary figures would make his way into a conversation as well. However, this time, ‘DC’ has some truth bombs to drop. Speaking on the Irishman’s chances of returning to the UFC soon, ‘DC’ said, “It’d be good for Conor to come back, but… Conor’s gotta take care of a couple things.”

The line surely drew laughs, but what came next turned it into a meme-worthy moment. “Remember the one dude at the concert hugging the woman? There’s only two people who are having a hard time right now. It’s Conor, and that dude that got caught.”

For the unaware, Cormier brought up the now-viral Coldplay kiss cam moment, in which a man (later identified as Andy Byron, the CEO of Astronomer) was captured on camera holding a lady who was not his wife but the chief of his very company’s human resources department instead. All this sparked an internet outrage and even an internal investigation by the company where he worked.

But ‘DC’ did not stop there. When asked about the chances of Jon Jones being a part of the UFC’s White House card for America’s 250th birthday despite his massive criminal past, ‘DC’ replied, “Good question. Well, we always have to pass background checks when Trump’s there, and he got the fight, so… I’d imagine he will be.”

Then came the hammer. “If we really needed an American to win, don’t we just send Jon Jones?” Cormier added. “Please, seriously. Like, I mean, I don’t wanna do it. Like, I don’t like him, but it’s like… if we needed an American to win, don’t we just send the guy that always wins?” While some fans saw the moment as an unusual instance of Cormier giving Jones flowers, many familiar with their history saw the layers.

After all, Jon Jones has more courtroom experience than some lawyers. Jones’ legal history includes DWI offenses, domestic violence arrests, hit-and-run events, and abandoning the scene of accidents. Yet, despite all the controversy, the former champ-champ still sits atop the pound-for-pound throne in the eyes of many. As for McGregor, he, too, enjoys his own share of lawsuits, but the PPV numbers he pulls up are enough to surprise every critic around him.

Daniel Cormier stunned by Conor McGregor’s PPV record

It is worth noting that just hours before reluctantly handing a nod to Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier was confronted with another unpleasant truth, this time about Conor McGregor. Cormier was surprised to learn during a UFC 318 weigh-in segment about records that may never be broken. But what was the record?

Cormier was shocked to learn that McGregor had eight consecutive million-buy UFC pay-per-views. Add in the Mayweather fight, and it’s nine. ‘DC’ surely laughed, but the pause that followed told it all: even he hadn’t expected the figures to be that ludicrous. Cormier, the man who has headlined fights and won titles in two divisions, was forced to admit something difficult: ‘The Notorious’ is in a league of his own when it comes to drawing power.

Other fighters have had PPV success just by standing across from him. The Irishman’s streak, which began in 2015, has lasted through prime years, layoffs, injuries, and scandals. Even now, with no recent fights and no clear return date, McGregor is being linked to the UFC’s largest-ever event at the White House.

Jon Jones may be sent to win, but McGregor is sent to sell. And, based on Cormier’s reaction, that realization stings much more when it comes from the same guy he’s never been able to figure out or ignore.