Daniel Cormier Dares Jon Jones to Box After Claiming Wrestling Would Be a 10–0 Embarrassment

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones have been circling each other for so long that a simple conversation feels like a spark near gasoline. The rivalry never really ended; it only changed forms. It went from title fights and press conference chaos to heated interviews, backstage hostility, and that burning hatred that refuses to go away, no matter how many years pass.

And now it’s resurfacing in the most unexpected setting. With both men coaching opposing teams on a reality show in Thailand, old arguments have apparently resurfaced like muscle memory. ‘Bones’ has called Cormier names in interviews, suggesting that their hatred is everlasting. ‘DC,’ meanwhile, sounds like someone who’s moved on… until the right question drags him right back into the fire.

Daniel Cormier wants to dominate Jon Jones in a one-sided bout

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Daniel Cormier didn’t sell a fantasy. He basically laughed at it first. Money, he continued, is the only thing keeping them from clashing again, revealing that only a few people can afford to make it happen.

He said, “To make me and him do anything costs so much money. There’s very few people that can actually make it happen. So I don’t know if it happens.” Okay, so with this, MMA is out of the option. But what about wrestling? That’s where DC sounded almost amused by the idea of Jones agreeing to it.

The UFC commentator added, “It’s all cool to make pipe dreams, but I don’t know that he’s willing to allow me to embarrass him in a wrestling match.” When Helwani asked if anyone had ever attempted to set him up in another wrestling match, ‘DC’ revealed that there have been no calls, negotiations, or genuine push whatsoever. And that’s only because Daniel Cormier himself is not eager to compete again.

As per the UFC commentator, he prefers not to wrestle at random. He’d wrestle Jon Jones specifically. “If Jon Jones wants to wrestle, then yeah, I’ll go wrestle Jon Jones.” ‘DC’ does not want a serious MMA fight. Not at this stage. But he still has one door cracked open, and it’s the most personal one. “I would box him. I’d box his face up.”

However, boxing is still a secondary option. After all, ‘DC’ knows how a wrestling match against Jon Jones would go if it actually happened. “10-0. Easy. Bro, I am an Olympian. Two-time. We’re gonna get in a wrestling stance and wrestle with shoes on? 10-0. All day.” Well, the message was clear: he’s retired and chilling… Yet Jon Jones is still the one name that can drag the old Daniel Cormier back out.

Cormier rejects peace offerings to shut down happy endings and fairy tales

It is worth noting that Daniel Cormier can joke about defeating ‘Bones’ 10-0 in wrestling, but he has no interest in turning this feud into a pretty little redemption story. Jon Jones may want the handshake and “we’re cool now” clip for the cameras, but ‘DC’ doesn’t want any of it.

While the UFC commentator told Ariel Helwani that he is no longer as angry as he once was, he is also unwilling to volunteer friendship. “If I didn’t have to be around [Jones], I’m not going to voluntarily be around him,” he said.

Then he stated why the scars are deeper than fans believe: “We spoke negatively about each other’s families. We had a nasty, nasty thing. He cheated constantly.” That is not something you can forget with a smile and a podcast appearance. Cormier’s stance is basically that cordial is enough. “I can work alongside you… But I don’t have to be your friend,” he explained, before completely rejecting the fairytale idea.

‘Everything you did is good.’ It’s not. It just wasn’t good. So yeah, I can be cordial, I can work alongside you, I can do my thing, but I don’t have to be your friend. I’m a man. It is what it is.” So, if Jon Jones says hello, Daniel Cormier will reciprocate. But dinner, drinks, and friendship? That’s never happening.