Daniel Cormier Downplays Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett in Blunt UFC 324 Take

The UFC lightweight division will finally see some movement at the top in a few weeks when Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje fight for the interim belt at UFC 324 on January 24. The 155-pound division has been stagnant since reigning champion Ilia Topuria won the title last summer at UFC 317 after defeating Charles Oliveira. But this interim title fight announcement raised more questions than giving answers.

The promotion is pushing Pimblett vs. Gaethje as the next big matchup to keep the division moving while Ilia Topuria sorts through his personal affairs. However, UFC veteran Daniel Cormier criticized the pairing. The winner will potentially face the champion, but ahead of the matchup, he said in a recent social media video that Topuria vs. Arman Tsarukyan is the fight to be made, calling it the contest that fans really want to see.

Daniel Cormier pushes for Topuria vs Arman Tsarukyan over Paddy Pimblett vs Justin Gaethje

“Arman might be the best lightweight in the world since Islam is gone. I think Ilia and Arman are the two best guys in the world. I think they need a fight at some point,” said Daniel Cormier in his latest video.

“Paddy Pimblett is awesome, Justin Gaethje is awesome, Arman and Ilia seem to have something in terms of not only skills, but between the two that we could build a great fight around,” Daniel Cormier added.

Despite his higher ranking, Arman Tsarukyan has stayed out of title contention since UFC 311 last year. He pulled out of his scheduled title fight just days before the bout, which derailed his championship hopes. Dana White later stressed that ‘Ahalkalakets’ must work hard to earn another shot at the title.

Despite making weight as a backup for UFC 317 last year and defeating Dan Hooker in late 2025, the promotion still overlooked Arman Tsarukyan. Dana White, however, clarified that he has no “rift” with the organization.

Right now, the Armenian-Russian is focused on grappling and wrestling, first winning the All-Star title at the ACBJJ tournament and then competing in the HYPE tournament in Armenia against UFC middleweight star Shara “Bullet” Magomedov.

This week, he returns to the mats at the RAF in the United States to face former PFL champion and NCAA standout Lance Palmer. Even though the UFC gave the title shot to Paddy Pimblett, Arman Tsarukyan accepts it, understanding that, at the end of the day, the promotion runs the business on its terms.

Arman Tsarukyan reveals the reason behind UFC’s title snub at UFC 324

In recent years, Russian fighters have dominated the UFC, with stars like Umar Nurmagomedov, Magomed Ankalaev, and Arman Tsarukyan rising through the ranks. Islam Makhachev pushed the live gate to its highest of the year in 2025, even if it didn’t quite match the previous year’s numbers.

Fighters like Magomed Ankalaev and Arman Tsarukyan struggle to connect with English-speaking audiences since ‘Ahalkalakets’ was born to Armenian parents and raised in Russia. As the UFC prepares to launch its seven-year broadcasting deal with Paramount+, the promotion spotlighted American Justin Gaethje and British Paddy Pimblett in high-profile matchups.

“Before my fight with Hooker, they immediately told me that next in line would be Pimlett, not me…You have to understand that the organizations have their own plans. It’s big marketing, big business. They signed a big contract with Paramount; they need American champions, English champions. That’s my opinion. I think another Russian will become a champion, 5–6 belts will end up in Russia,” said Arman Tsarukyan in the video.

Khabib Nurmagomedov echoed similar sentiments last week: “I feel very bad for U.S. promotions because there are so many hungry fighters coming, and they don’t like to talk trash. They just come, smash people, and take money, and U.S. promotions don’t like this; they like trash talking,”

Even though the promotion skipped him for the title, what do you think about the UFC passing over Arman Tsarukyan despite him earning the shot? Was it the right call? Share your thoughts below.