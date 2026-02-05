Daniel Cormier Explains “Rich” Conor McGregor’s Hesitation in Returning to UFC Octagon

Conor McGregor is arguably one of the richest MMA fighters in the world. After changing their lives and enjoying a luxury lifestyle, many fighters prefer to stay away from octagon action. Is that the same in McGregor’s case as well? UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has chimed in to answer that.

‘The Notorious’ has been away from the UFC octagon since his defeat to Dustin Poirier in 2021. Although he was slated to return and fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303, McGregor had to pull out due to an injury. That was back in 2024. And to this date, the Irishman is yet to step inside the UFC Octagon. Amid that, McGregor has been engaged in business activities to increase his share of wealth. And Cormier believes the Irishman’s affiliation with a rich lifestyle may be the reason behind his absence.

Daniel Cormier raises questions about Conor McGregor’s struggle to return

“Here’s the thing about Conor, though, obviously Conor has started to live the gimmick a little bit, right? He lives like a Ric Flair. Do you all think Conor go fight again? Do you think he can pull himself away from all that lifestyle?” Daniel Cormier wanted to know if the co-hosts, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, see Conor McGregor returning to fight.

He further assessed the blunt reality of McGregor’s alleged hesitation to return to the Octagon. “I fought in front of millions of people in my underwear. You got some shorts, all glove, so nothing makes me nervous anymore, right?” said Cormier during the Nightcap show. “But to do that as a very, very rich man? Yes, and get hit and get knee’d and elbow. But what if you get cut? You start going. God, I don’t really need to do this no more.”

Cormier’s assessment is quite interesting, and his comments about McGregor’s luxury lifestyle are factual. ‘The Notorious’ has fought several high-profile bouts in his fighting career till now. Take a grudge match against Khabib Nurmagomedov and a boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather, for example.

McGregor also grew his business portfolio significantly. Amid that, he still wants to fight as he envisions returning to the historic UFC White House card. While the potential opponent for ‘The Notorious’ is yet to be decided, an MMA journalist names a fighter apt for the Irishman’s return.

Ariel Helwani envisions a potential Conor McGregor vs. Paddy Pimblett fight at UFC White House

The moment the UFC White House event was confirmed by President Donald Trump, Conor McGregor was among the first people who stated their wish to fight on the card. However, he has been away from Octagon for a long time. And for that, the matchmaking around McGregor’s potential opponent could be tough. But MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani, feels Paddy Pimblett could be an interesting matchup.

“The big fish for the White House card is Conor McGregor, right? That’s the big dog, that’s the big draw,” said Helwani on his show. “If [McGregor] is involved, I can see a scenario where it’s him vs. Paddy.”

Pimblett is fresh off a defeat against Justin Gaethje at UFC 324. In that fight, he also missed out on winning the interim lightweight title. Currently, ‘The Baddy’ is set to undergo a suspension following the injuries suffered against Gaethje. But he will potentially be cleared for the White House event, which is expected to take place on June 14.

However, the UFC is yet to make the official announcement about this potential matchup. On that note, let us know if you think McGregor can fight Pimblett on his return!