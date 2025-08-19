Daniel Cormier Gets Roasted by UFC Fans as Ben Askren Reveals “Wrestling GOAT Team”

Ben Askren has had a rough year. The former Olympian and MMA star was in and out of the hospital for months, fighting through a life-threatening lung infection and even undergoing a double lung transplant. Now, ‘Funky’ is back home and online, cracking jokes, and reminding everyone why he’s such a beloved figure in combat sports!

And recently, he did more than just update fans on his recovery on Instagram; he posted a photo that sent the MMA sphere into a frenzy. Askren shared a throwback image of himself, Daniel Cormier, Henry Cejudo, and Doug Schwab.

The four stood shoulder to shoulder, years younger but already radiating the intensity of athletes destined for greatness. Along with the picture, the 41-year-old wrote, “57-10 and belts in every major org (UFC, Bellator, Strikeforce and One)!!!”

The math checks out. Between them, these four men built legacies that stretched across the wrestling mats of the Olympics, NCAA championships, and the biggest MMA promotions in the world. But while Ben Askren’s intention was to celebrate the past, it was Daniel Cormier who ended up stealing the spotlight.

However, before diving into the funny comments, let’s not forget the achievements behind those faces. Askren, a two-time NCAA Division I national champion and 2008 Olympian, made waves with his ‘funky’ grappling and later carried that success into MMA titles across Bellator and ONE.

Cormier’s accolades speak for themselves. He’s a two-division UFC champion, an Olympian, and one of the most respected analysts in the sport. In wrestling, he was a six-time U.S. World or Olympic team member and a Pan American Games gold medalist.

As for Henry Cejudo? He won Olympic gold at just 21 and later became a two-division UFC champ, defending both belts. Doug Schwab, meanwhile, was an NCAA champion at Iowa and an Olympian, who is now a respected coach at the University of Northern Iowa, shaping the next generation. But the fans online were more interested in poking fun at Daniel Cormier, as we now take a look at what the netizens had to say!

Ben Askren’s ‘blast from the past’ puts Daniel Cormier in the firing line for cheeky jabs from the fans

One fan wrote, “That’s a freaking unit right there.” The comment was seemingly aimed at Daniel Cormier’s stocky frame in the photo. The Louisiana native has long carried the reputation of being a heavyweight with the build of a linebacker rather than a lean fighter, and fans leaned right into that narrative.

Another fan chimed in with, “Wrestling GOAT team.” This one gave credit where it’s due. While most comments mocked appearances, this fan recognized the sheer talent packed into that single photo. From Ben Askren’s folkstyle dominance to Henry Cejudo’s Olympic glory, the group really could be put up there in the debate for the “GOAT team” of American wrestling history. What do you think?

Then came the jabs as one fan fired off with, “@dc_mma do you miss the hair? Because I miss mine.” In the photo, Cormier sports a full head of hair, a far cry from his bald look that he has been rocking in the UFC for a while. It was a reminder that even legends aren’t immune to Father Time, and that fans will always find humor in nostalgia.

A fan even claimed, “DC looking like Suge Knight.” This one caught fire in the replies. The resemblance between young Cormier and the infamous rap mogul struck a chord. With his bald head, serious stare, and broad build, the comparison was so uncanny that fans couldn’t resist running with it.

Finally, one fan joked, “Would have been bad day if these guys rolled up in a club back in the day!!! Lotttttta kids would’ve been in the hospital.” It was a playful exaggeration, but also a testament to the aura these four carried. Together, they looked like an unstoppable crew.

As such, the post showed more than just an old picture. It captured a moment in time when four wrestlers were on the cusp of greatness, long before the belts, the titles, and the fame. Fans may have turned it into a roast of Daniel Cormier, but beneath the jokes was genuine respect for what that lineup represents. And Ben Askren’s return to health and humor makes the moment even sweeter!